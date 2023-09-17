TikTok's viral cat trend sparks concern from animal activists

Haywards Heath, UK - It's no secret that adorable pet videos do quite well on social media, but is TikTok's latest viral trend taking this too far? Animal rights activists certainly think so!

A new TikTok trend that sees cats, dogs, and more animals twirled through the air to Taylor Swift's august is sparking concern from animal activists. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bananasazules & @nindizzl

In the newest viral trend, TikTok creators grab their pets under the armpits, lift them up in the air, and spin them around in circles.

While cats are a common subject, users have also enlisted the help of dogs, hedgehogs, raccoons, and even turtles from time to time.

But what does twirling through the air actually do to the animals? Is the challenge as harmless as the cat parents portray it on the platform, or is it even dangerous for the four-legged friends?

If you look at some of the cats' and dogs' faces, the answer might become quite clear — they're not big fans, and animal welfare activists can confirm it!

Daniel Warren-Cummings, spokesman for the UK-based association Cats Protection, expressed his horror at the bizarre challenge to the British news site Metro: "At no point should an animal deliberately be put in a position to feel fear, anxiety, frustration or experience pain for the benefit of human entertainment."

Cats, in particular, would be extremely stressed by the back-and-forth panning, feel stress, and could even be physically harmed by it, the animal rights activist warned.