Cat and dog form inseparable bond that lasts until the end

Middle East - After enduring years of suffering, Tilly the cat and Winston the dog became inseparable. When both became gravely ill, their bond proved to last until the heartbreaking end.

Tilly the cat and Winston the dog were one heart and one soul for three years. © Screenshot/TikTok/@crook_lock

The animals' owner, Louisa Crook, revealed via TikTok that the two had crossed the rainbow bridge earlier this month.

Her post, which featured an emotional slideshow of the furry friends, reached an audience of millions.

Crook, who lives in the Middle East, spoke to Newsweek about her two pets, whom she had to say goodbye to with a heavy heart on March 7.



"There are so many animals needing help here and no one else to do it," she told the outlet.

"There's no SPCA or even laws to protect them. So, if you see a dog needing help, you either do it yourself or ignore it. I couldn't ignore it."

Crook rescued Winston five years ago in an "industrial area." He was full of scars and had likely been hit by a car.

"Honestly, we thought we'd maybe get six months with him, so when he made it to a year, then another year, and then another, we were over the moon," she said.

Two years later, Tilly the cat turned up.