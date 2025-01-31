Woman demands that cat be euthanized – the reason why is ridiculous

Whitestone, New York - Nancy the cat (16) is already a grandma in human years, but instead of giving her a good old age, her owners wanted to get rid of her in a shocking way. Fortunately, animal rescuers intervened.

Cat "Fancy Nancy" was to die, her owners could no longer bear her sadness © Bildmontage/Screenshot/Facebook/NYC Second Chance Rescue

As a spokesperson for NYC Second Chance Rescue reported on Facebook, the rescue facility had recently received a "disturbing" call from a vet informing the team that a cat had been brought in to be put to sleep

The owner of the cat, whose name was Fancy Nancy, had requested that the animal be euthanized.

"Not too long ago, Fancy Nancy’s feline housemate died, and Nancy went into a depression," writes the rescue.

"She became withdrawn and would meow constantly, trying to find the friend who was no longer with her," the post continued.

"The vet said the owner came into the hospital to euthanize her, stating her husband demanded it or he would kill the cat himself... Did your jaw drop? Ours sure did."

Animal rescuers immediately knew that they had to save Fancy Nancy from death.