Woman thinks her cat is terminally ill, but the icky truth leaves her embarrassed

One North Carolina woman was terrified that her beloved cat Miss Biscuit might be in serious danger after she developed excruciatingly bad breath.

What was wrong with Miss Biscuit the cat? © Screenshot/TikTok/@mibicket

Sam thought that Miss Biscuit could have liver damage that would send her to an early grave.



But the veterinarian had a much more prosaic – and embarrassing – diagnosis: the feline had just been cleaning her butt!

"Still can't believe she's this nasty of a girl," Sam wrote alongside a TikTok video explaining the ordeal.

The clip has since become a viral hit with 1.2 million views and counting, so Newsweek checked in with the cat owner and spoke to her about the hysterical misunderstanding.

"I've never seen her lick her butt. Like, I watch her a lot and she usually just licks around, I don't know, I don't see her going to town on it, that's what I meant!" the still astonished Sam said.