Woman thinks her cat is terminally ill, but the icky truth leaves her embarrassed

Sam was terrified that her beloved cat Miss Biscuit might be in serious danger after her excruciatingly bad breath made the owner fear the worst.

One North Carolina woman was terrified that her beloved cat Miss Biscuit might be in serious danger after she developed excruciatingly bad breath.

What was wrong with Miss Biscuit the cat?
Sam thought that Miss Biscuit could have liver damage that would send her to an early grave.

But the veterinarian had a much more prosaic – and embarrassing – diagnosis: the feline had just been cleaning her butt!

"Still can't believe she's this nasty of a girl," Sam wrote alongside a TikTok video explaining the ordeal.

The clip has since become a viral hit with 1.2 million views and counting, so Newsweek checked in with the cat owner and spoke to her about the hysterical misunderstanding.

"I've never seen her lick her butt. Like, I watch her a lot and she usually just licks around, I don't know, I don't see her going to town on it, that's what I meant!" the still astonished Sam said.

Viral TikTok video introduces the stinky tale of Miss Biscuit the cat

The cat's owner is relieved that her kitty doesn't have a more serious health problem.
After the vet first told Sam that her cat was basically fine, the owner begged her to double-check for any other possible diagnoses.

"Make sure her teeth aren't falling out or anything, or she has liver disease. I mean, I'm worried!" Sam remembered saying to the doctor.

But the vet finally allayed her fears and came up with a treatment plan for the smelly cat.

As Miss Biscuit was overweight, the vet put her on a diet and the cat was given a special mouthwash, which helped to clear up her bad breath.

The bad breath is now history, but what remains is a hilarious story and a viral TikTok hit!

