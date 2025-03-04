Chappy, baby seal found lost on Connecticut street, is dead – but why?

Connecticut - While it seemed as if Chappy the baby seal was going to get better, the animal has suddenly died. But why?

As the aquarium announced on Monday via Instagram, the little seal died of mesenteric torsion, a condition in which part of the intestine twists on its own axis so much that an artery becomes strangulated.

Chappy was found two weeks ago on a street in the middle of New Haven, Connecticut.

The nearest body of water was hundreds of feet away, but it has not yet been possible to determine why the baby got so extremely lost.

Police officers took Chappy to the nearby Mystic Aquarium, where he was to be gradually nursed back to health. After initial small successes, however, the sad certainty came.

"While Chappy initially presented with the primary issues of dehydration, malnutrition, and a mild pneumonia, and he initially responded well to treatment, his condition declined in the subsequent days as he was transitioned onto whole fish and began having digestive difficulties," the Mystic Aquarium wrote in their post.

"Unfortunately, despite all the efforts, his gastrointestinal issues were too severe to treat, and he succumbed to his disease."

In addition, some pieces of plastic were found in Chappy's stomach during the post-mortem examination.

Although these were not linked to the animal's death, they once again show how dangerous the pollution of the world's oceans is for its inhabitants.