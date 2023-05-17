Chonkosaurus the gigantic snapping turtle crushes it on Twitter!

Chicago, Illinois - A clip of a gigantic turtle has the internet in stitches. Two kayakers spotted the bulky animal perched on a rusty chain in the Chicago River and immediately have it the best name ever: Chonkosaurus!

A big snapping turtle dubbed Chonkosaurus wows the internet. © collage: screenshots/Twitter/JoeySantore

Joey Santore was kayaking down the Chicago River with his friend, Al Scorch, at the beginning of May when they caught sight of a humongous snapping turtle sunning itself on a rusty chain.

Joey, who has a YouTube channel called Crime Pays But Botany Doesn’t, shared a clip of their huge discovery to Twitter and users went wild.

In the vid, the pair gush over the turtle in thick Chicago accents: "Holy hell, you look good!" Joey says. "I'm real proud of you. You’ve been eating healthy?" His buddy Al describes the reptile as "thick but strong."

"It was so fat, you know, the legs kind of spilled out," Joey told the New York Times, "It looked like a fat sandbag."