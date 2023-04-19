Meet Cincinnati Zoo's impossibly cute bat-eared fox babies!

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Zoo took to social media to share some exciting news: they've got two new healthy bat-eared fox babies, and if that already sounds incredibly cute, just wait til you hear what they sound like!

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes two baby bat-eared foxes (l): they make amazing noises! They are named after bats because of their huge ears! © collage: screenshots/cincinnatizoo.org

What does the fox say?

A new TikTok from the Cincinnati Zoo features an answer to that question and – spoiler alert – it's amazing!

Tuesday, the zoo shared the happy baby news in a TikTok clip with the caption: "Welcome two bat-eared fox Zoo Babies! These 2 little boys were born on April 6 to first-time parents Frankie & Otis."

The clip shows the proud fox parents Otis and Frankie and the pregnancy journey that produced two healthy male kits.

The best part is when the newborn pair get to announce themselves with adorable little yaps that have to be heard to be believed.