Meet Cincinnati Zoo's impossibly cute bat-eared fox babies!
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Zoo took to social media to share some exciting news: they've got two new healthy bat-eared fox babies, and if that already sounds incredibly cute, just wait til you hear what they sound like!
What does the fox say?
A new TikTok from the Cincinnati Zoo features an answer to that question and – spoiler alert – it's amazing!
Tuesday, the zoo shared the happy baby news in a TikTok clip with the caption: "Welcome two bat-eared fox Zoo Babies! These 2 little boys were born on April 6 to first-time parents Frankie & Otis."
The clip shows the proud fox parents Otis and Frankie and the pregnancy journey that produced two healthy male kits.
The best part is when the newborn pair get to announce themselves with adorable little yaps that have to be heard to be believed.
Bat-eared foxes finally have their own family
Though adorable baby animals are nothing new at the Cincinnati Zoo, the animal care team is particularly thrilled about these new additions.
"Years of planning, research, collaboration, and effort have gone into getting everything just right for successful breeding," it said in a press release. Keepers suspected that Frankie was pregnant after they observed the fox pair breeding in mid-January 2023. A bat-eared fox gestation lasts just 60–80 days.
Thanks to the bond Frankie has with her keepers monitoring her pregnancy was easy.
Thirteen days after birth, the babies have opened their eyes and are starting to explore!
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/cincinnatizoo.org