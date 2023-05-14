Crawly creature gets scooped up by a vacuum cleaner – but it's not a spider!

Hervey Bay, Australia - Some people grab their vacuum clearer to make spiders that sit peacefully on walls disappear. But what one a couple in Australia had in their dust bag was a bit larger and more unusual than a small creepy-crawly .

Snake catcher Drew Godfrey looked into a vacuum cleaner, which had sucked up a snake! © Screenshot/Facebook/Hervey Bay Snake Catchers

What was this mysss-tery animal? It took a vacuum cleaner to found out!

A couple was spending their vacation at a resort in the Australian state of Queensland when they called Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers for help.

"Just when you think you've seen it all in this job, someone calls you and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner," Godfrey said on Facebook.

Godfrey recalled the incident to Newsweek, saying, "I explained that they are protected species and it would be cruel and illegal to leave it in there. [The couple] understood and were happy for us to come out."

When Godfrey arrived at the hotel, he found the vacuum cleaner on the porch, with a plastic bag wrapped around the nozzle so the captured creature couldn't get away.

It turns out the animal was a very special type of snake indeed!