Crawly creature gets scooped up by a vacuum cleaner – but it's not a spider!
Hervey Bay, Australia - Some people grab their vacuum clearer to make spiders that sit peacefully on walls disappear. But what one a couple in Australia had in their dust bag was a bit larger and more unusual than a small creepy-crawly.
What was this mysss-tery animal? It took a vacuum cleaner to found out!
A couple was spending their vacation at a resort in the Australian state of Queensland when they called Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers for help.
"Just when you think you've seen it all in this job, someone calls you and says their wife has sucked a snake up with the vacuum cleaner," Godfrey said on Facebook.
Godfrey recalled the incident to Newsweek, saying, "I explained that they are protected species and it would be cruel and illegal to leave it in there. [The couple] understood and were happy for us to come out."
When Godfrey arrived at the hotel, he found the vacuum cleaner on the porch, with a plastic bag wrapped around the nozzle so the captured creature couldn't get away.
It turns out the animal was a very special type of snake indeed!
Hatchling yellow faced whip snake gets released
In the shared Facebook video, the animal expert can be seen opening the vacuum cleaner and removing the vacuum bag that holds the snake.
The little wiggler "was unharmed, just a little dusty and confused," Godfrey wrote.
Yet the snake wasn't just any kind. It was a hatchling yellow faced whip snake. The snakes usually live in trees and are common throughout Australia, often growing to lengths of around two to three feet.
The species is mildly venomous, but not considered a threat to humans, with their bites feeling like "a bee sting," Godfrey said.
After the rescue, he released the snake into a nearby bushland, away from people and the couple.
It looks like this snake catcher – and a stealthy vaccum scoop up – saved the day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Hervey Bay Snake Catchers