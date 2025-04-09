"Demonic" sea lions attack beachgoers in California for this bizarre reason

Los Angeles, California - A gang of "demonic" sea lions have been attacking people on beaches in South California, likely due to a bizarre and deadly disease linked to recent algal blooms.

Sea lions have attacked a number of people in southern California, likely due to ongoing issues with algal blooms. © Unsplash/Shannon VanDenHeuvel

Several people have been attacked by "possessed" sea lions on beaches in Southern California, raising concerns about an algal bloom that can be deadly for the animals and cause increasingly violent behavior.

"Its expression was feral, almost demonic, devoid of the curiosity or playfulness I’d always associated with sea lions," wrote Rj LaMendola on Facebook after being attacked by a sea lion.

15-year-old Phoebe Beltran was also attacked while doing a lifeguard swim test at a nearby beach.

"I was just so scared, so shocked, but I still felt the immense pain on my arms, like, over and over again," she said.

While sea lions are naturally relatively calm and friendly creatures that very rarely attack people, such incidents are believed to be the result of domoic acid toxicosis, a neurological condition caused by algal blooms.

Over the last few years, these blooms have become more regular and increasingly severe, with 2025 being a particularly early year for a bloom to have begun.

According to scientists, the sickness brought on by the bloom makes sea lions feel extremely unwell and disorientated. As a result, they get scared and more aggressive.