Dingoes attack jogger on Australian beach in latest serious incident

K'gari, Australia - A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized after being chased and attacked by a pack of dingoes in Australia.

A pack of dingoes attacked a 23-year-old jogger on a beach in Australia, seriously injuring her. © unsplash/Rae Wallis

Authorities told Australia's ABC News that the woman was jogging along the beach in K'gari, also known as Fraser Island, when the four animals attacked. She ran into the water in an attempt to escape, but two dingoes followed her in.

Queensland Ambulance Service officer-in-charge of Hervey Bay station Matthew Steer said that a bystander came to her rescue, adding: "She was lucky that he was there to be able to help her."

The woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital to be treated for bite wounds on her limbs and torso. She was in stable condition.

This isn't the first dingo attack that's occurred in K'gari recently. Earlier this month, a dingo attacked an eight-year-old boy on a beach. In June, a 10-year-old was dragged underwater, where he was held until his sister rescued him.