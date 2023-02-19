A dog was abandoned at a car wash, but what happens next will melt your heart!

Aliso Viejo, California - A dog named Nirvana stayed where her family left her: the car wash parking lot. Luckily, employees there realized that this poor pooch needed some help.

A dog named Nirvana waited on her blanket waiting for her family to return. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

This sweet black and white pup didn't budge from where her family left her. She curled up on her blanket and waited for her family to finally return, but no one came back for the pooch.

Suzette Hall, dog rescuer and founder of Logan’s Legacy told The Dodo that Nirvana "was lying there for two days." before nearby car wash employees called Suzette Suzette.

The car wash employees gave the pooch food while Suzette rushed to the rescue. Finding the dog was easy, as it was nestled up with her worldly possessions. "She was so sleepy," Suzette said. "She was just so exhausted from waiting."

The rescuer approached the dog slowly, as she didn't want to scare the sweet pup.

Once Suzette got the leash around Nirvana, she said, "She just wiggled her butt. She knew someone came to save her."