A dog was abandoned at a car wash, but what happens next will melt your heart!

Everything seemed perfect for dog Nirvana until her owners packed their bags and abandoned the four-legged friend at a car wash. Read more on TAG24.

By Svea Nieberg

Aliso Viejo, California - A dog named Nirvana stayed where her family left her: the car wash parking lot. Luckily, employees there realized that this poor pooch needed some help.

A dog named Nirvana waited on her blanket waiting for her family to return.
A dog named Nirvana waited on her blanket waiting for her family to return.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

This sweet black and white pup didn't budge from where her family left her. She curled up on her blanket and waited for her family to finally return, but no one came back for the pooch.

Suzette Hall, dog rescuer and founder of Logan’s Legacy told The Dodo that Nirvana "was lying there for two days." before nearby car wash employees called Suzette Suzette.

The car wash employees gave the pooch food while Suzette rushed to the rescue. Finding the dog was easy, as it was nestled up with her worldly possessions. "She was so sleepy," Suzette said. "She was just so exhausted from waiting."

Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss
Cats Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss

The rescuer approached the dog slowly, as she didn't want to scare the sweet pup.

Once Suzette got the leash around Nirvana, she said, "She just wiggled her butt. She knew someone came to save her."

Hopefully, the dog's story will have a happy ending

After her check-up, this pooch was placed with a foster family. She's still looking for a forever home.
After her check-up, this pooch was placed with a foster family. She's still looking for a forever home.  © collage: screesnhots/ Facebook/Suzette Hall

Suzette took the exhausted animal directly to the vet, where she got a much-needed bath and check-up. "It just washed away the sadness and everything," she said.

Luckily the abandoned doggo was in good health. The only thing that needed fixing was its broken heart.

But the animal rescuers were intent on fixing that!

Alligator discovered in New York City's Prospect Park lake!
Animals Alligator discovered in New York City's Prospect Park lake!

Now the cute black and white pooch has a foster family. "Her foster mom just loves her," Suzette said. "She totally cuddles at night."

Under the care of her foster family, the pooch has become a sweet, happy, and playful animal. The only thing she needs to patch her heart permanently is a forever home that's ready to love and care for her.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

More on Dogs: