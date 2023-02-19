A dog was abandoned at a car wash, but what happens next will melt your heart!
Aliso Viejo, California - A dog named Nirvana stayed where her family left her: the car wash parking lot. Luckily, employees there realized that this poor pooch needed some help.
This sweet black and white pup didn't budge from where her family left her. She curled up on her blanket and waited for her family to finally return, but no one came back for the pooch.
Suzette Hall, dog rescuer and founder of Logan’s Legacy told The Dodo that Nirvana "was lying there for two days." before nearby car wash employees called Suzette Suzette.
The car wash employees gave the pooch food while Suzette rushed to the rescue. Finding the dog was easy, as it was nestled up with her worldly possessions. "She was so sleepy," Suzette said. "She was just so exhausted from waiting."
The rescuer approached the dog slowly, as she didn't want to scare the sweet pup.
Once Suzette got the leash around Nirvana, she said, "She just wiggled her butt. She knew someone came to save her."
Hopefully, the dog's story will have a happy ending
Suzette took the exhausted animal directly to the vet, where she got a much-needed bath and check-up. "It just washed away the sadness and everything," she said.
Luckily the abandoned doggo was in good health. The only thing that needed fixing was its broken heart.
But the animal rescuers were intent on fixing that!
Now the cute black and white pooch has a foster family. "Her foster mom just loves her," Suzette said. "She totally cuddles at night."
Under the care of her foster family, the pooch has become a sweet, happy, and playful animal. The only thing she needs to patch her heart permanently is a forever home that's ready to love and care for her.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall