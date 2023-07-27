Abandoned dog has astonishing transformation after rescue

A dog taken from the street in Liverpool underwent a wonderful transformation after being rescued and receiving well-needed treatment for her matted coat.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Shottesbrook Green, United Kingdom - This poor dog's coat had been neglected for years! Luckily, the animal was rescued and got the help and haircut she desperately needed, albeit under anesthesia.

This Shih Tzu was in poor condition when she was finally rescued in Liverpool.
This poor little Shih Tzu was found tied to a bush in Shottesbrook Green, near Liverpool, in mid-July. Her owner was nowhere to be found.

Animal rescuers from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) described the abandoned dog's coat as "extremely matted."

The matting was so bad that to clip the pooch's coat, vets had to put the little dog under.

"We believe she hasn't been groomed for about two years," RSPCA inspector, Nadine Pengilly, said in the organization's Facebook post.

She continued, "The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anesthetic. Underneath her fur her skin was red raw; she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering."

Rescue workers hope to find who abandoned the Shih Tzu

Pepper looks like a whole new dog after being rescued!
After the matted fur was removed, this pooch looked like a whole new dog.

A scan of her microchip also revealed her name was Pepper. Sadly, the owner's info was out of date.

The state of the dog's hair was shocking to the animal rescuers. Nadine told Planetradio.co.uk, that "It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place."

The RSPCA is keen on learning who allowed the dog's fur to get so out of control and is hoping the public can help locate the owners.

They were lucky to find Pepper when they did to give her some relief from her matted coat. Hopefully, they will be able to find this abdandoned dog a loving home.

