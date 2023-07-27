Abandoned dog has astonishing transformation after rescue

Shottesbrook Green, United Kingdom - This poor dog 's coat had been neglected for years! Luckily, the animal was rescued and got the help and haircut she desperately needed, albeit under anesthesia.

This Shih Tzu was in poor condition when she was finally rescued in Liverpool. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/UK Animal Cruelty Files - UKACF

This poor little Shih Tzu was found tied to a bush in Shottesbrook Green, near Liverpool, in mid-July. Her owner was nowhere to be found.

Animal rescuers from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) described the abandoned dog's coat as "extremely matted."

The matting was so bad that to clip the pooch's coat, vets had to put the little dog under.

"We believe she hasn't been groomed for about two years," RSPCA inspector, Nadine Pengilly, said in the organization's Facebook post.

She continued, "The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anesthetic. Underneath her fur her skin was red raw; she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering."