Abandoned dog won't let rescuers near him – until he makes a very special friend

Los Angeles, California - This abandoned dog wouldn't let anyone near him – no one, that is, except for a special toy pig that helped animal rescuers finally catch him!

This dog living by the highway wouldn't let animal rescuers near him. © Facebook/Screenshot/Suzette Hall

Getting Bruce was tough, Suzette Hall told the Dodo. This pooch "would cry and bark for people to notice him," but he wouldn't let rescuers come close or catch him.

As soon as residents next to I-710 in Los Angeles noticed the dog back in May they started leaving out food for him, but he remained standoffish.

Suzette said every time rescuers tried to approach, he'd bound away. But everything changed when someone gifted the dog a little friend.

"Someone had tossed a squeaky pig out to him, and he literally made it his best friend," she said.

"There were so many times when he thought we weren’t looking, and he would just be playing with his pig. He’d throw it up in the air and catch it, then run around with it."