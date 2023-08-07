Golden retriever makes TikTok pop with "magical" popcorn machine

A golden retriever was completely enthralled not only by the treasure that is popcorn itself, but also by the machine that makes the treat.

Golden Retriever Kiko is completely captivated by his owner's popcorn machine. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kikothegoldenretriever

A popping pup!

Who doesn't love to enjoy a snack in the evening? Apparently not only humans, but dog friends too.

Golden retriever Kiko has gone viral for his fascination with a popcorn machine popping kernels and then shooting them into a bowl waiting nearby.

In a short video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen standing in front of his owner's popcorn machine, watching intently.

The delighted dog stares almost hypnotized at the contraption as it pops more quickly.

Only when the owner calls his name does he briefly turn from the captivating sight.

However, the "magic"machine captures his attention again, as a second later, Kiko turns back to it.