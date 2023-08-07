Golden retriever makes TikTok pop with "magical" popcorn machine
A golden retriever was completely enthralled not only by the treasure that is popcorn itself, but also by the machine that makes the treat.
A popping pup!
Who doesn't love to enjoy a snack in the evening? Apparently not only humans, but dog friends too.
Golden retriever Kiko has gone viral for his fascination with a popcorn machine popping kernels and then shooting them into a bowl waiting nearby.
In a short video on TikTok, the four-legged friend can be seen standing in front of his owner's popcorn machine, watching intently.
The delighted dog stares almost hypnotized at the contraption as it pops more quickly.
Only when the owner calls his name does he briefly turn from the captivating sight.
However, the "magic"machine captures his attention again, as a second later, Kiko turns back to it.
Can dogs eat popcorn?
"Kiko loves his popcorn!" his owner wrote underneath the short clip. "He's hoping to have some tonight!!"
Since the cute scene was posted last week, it has received a huge response on TikTok, having been viewed more than 244,000 times. Many users have left enthusiastic comments.
"My dog keeps watch too," someone wrote. "When it starts to pop, she comes to me!"
"My dogs lose their minds over popcorn," another pet owner commented.
Dogs can eat some human foods like popcorn in moderation, so check out our guide on dog safe treats – and consult your vet first.
In the meantime, watching the popcorn machine for some excitement will have to do.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kikothegoldenretriever