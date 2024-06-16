Baby masterminds dog crate "jailbreak" for golden retriever in viral TikTok

New Jersey - Baby Shalom and golden retriever Skylar still have a lot to learn, but they already know a few clever tricks! While the dog is supposed to find her spot in the crate, Shalom has found a way to break his furry friend out to share playtime together.

Baby Shalom and his golden retriever sister, Skylar, are quite close already! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@skylars.the.limitt

It was more of a fluke when the little boy first figured out how to open the dog crate at his home in New Jersey, but Shalom has since perfected the skill!

But now, his mother has a problem.

Speaking to Newsweek this week, Dev Erlich revealed: "Recently, he figured out how to open the crate, so now he sees it as a challenge, and any time she's in there, he goes straight over and opens the doors."

She thought it was funny at first, "but I am definitely in trouble with them now," Dev explained.

On the other hand, she was able to benefit from her young son's tricks on another level!