Baby masterminds dog crate "jailbreak" for golden retriever in viral TikTok
New Jersey - Baby Shalom and golden retriever Skylar still have a lot to learn, but they already know a few clever tricks! While the dog is supposed to find her spot in the crate, Shalom has found a way to break his furry friend out to share playtime together.
It was more of a fluke when the little boy first figured out how to open the dog crate at his home in New Jersey, but Shalom has since perfected the skill!
But now, his mother has a problem.
Speaking to Newsweek this week, Dev Erlich revealed: "Recently, he figured out how to open the crate, so now he sees it as a challenge, and any time she's in there, he goes straight over and opens the doors."
She thought it was funny at first, "but I am definitely in trouble with them now," Dev explained.
On the other hand, she was able to benefit from her young son's tricks on another level!
Baby breaks out his dog sibling for playtime!
Dev filmed one of the successful "jailbreaks" in which Shalom even offers his furry friend a ball to play with.
On TikTok, the mom was able to land a viral hit with the curious clip, which already has more than 800,000 views after just under a week.
"Watching her be the best big sister to my son and seeing him learn to love her as much as I do melts my heart, and it's something that I'm grateful for every day," Dev gushed.
However, Erlich told the outlet that she hadn't expected a viral hit.
Many amused users saw things even more positively. "Most people loved the video, saying that this is just the start and they love watching this beautiful friendship blossom," Dev said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@skylars.the.limitt