Bathtub-obsessed dog sails off into viral status with these hit videos
This Golden Retriever dog has been going viral lately for his silly bathtime antics, as documented by his owner Belle.
In a hugely popular clip, the 21-year-old woman had discovered her dog Murphy taking a nap in the bathroom.
The video shows Belle walking towards the bathtub and it quickly becomes clear that the pooch has made himself comfortable in it – although his position looks anything but!
"New discovery today... bath naps," reads the caption.
The second viral hit, which was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, takes place in the bathroom again. This time, Belle wants to treat herself to a bath.
What happens next is nothing short of hilarious!
Murphy the dog "casually" joins owner for a bath in another viral video
The second viral hit takes place in the bathroom again – this time, however, the bathtub is filled with water.
Maybe the pooch thought he'd reclaim his favorite nap spot? Either way, Murphy dives in!
In the video, the cheeky dog slowly strides into the water with his owner and tries to get her to play with a toy ball.
"Murph crashed my bath in the most casual way," says the onscreen text.
The caption reads, "Baths have never been more entertaining and cute," so the dog owner likely didn't mind the intrusion too much!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@belleandmurph