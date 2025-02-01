Bathtub-obsessed dog sails off into viral status with these hit videos

This Golden Retriever dog has been going viral lately for his silly bathtime antics, as documented by his owner Belle.

In a hugely popular clip, the 21-year-old woman had discovered her dog Murphy taking a nap in the bathroom.

The video shows Belle walking towards the bathtub and it quickly becomes clear that the pooch has made himself comfortable in it – although his position looks anything but!

"New discovery today... bath naps," reads the caption.

The second viral hit, which was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday, takes place in the bathroom again. This time, Belle wants to treat herself to a bath.

What happens next is nothing short of hilarious!