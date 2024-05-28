Bye bye cargo hold! First-ever dog airline takes flight

Air travel can be nerve-wracking for dog owners and their beloved pups alike as pets are generally relegated to the cargo hold . Now there's another dog travel option, with the world's first airline designed with dogs in mind.

BARK Air is an exciting new venture where every dog flies first class! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@barkair

From the makers of pup-centric subscription service BarkBox, BARK Air describes itself as the "world’s first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second."

From in-flight snacks (chicken-flavored puppucinos and special doggy-safe cupcakes) to noise-canceling earmuffs and in-flight entertainment (think videos of squirrels), this airline is the perfect way to take to the skies in style with your canine best friend by your side.

There are also tons of measures being taken by BARK to avoid any stress or other discomfort to the dogs during their travels.

Stress-free precautions include calming pheromones, music, and colors for dogs while boarding, calming jackets, and drinks during takeoff and landing to stave off ear pain.