Bye bye cargo hold! First-ever dog airline takes flight
Air travel can be nerve-wracking for dog owners and their beloved pups alike as pets are generally relegated to the cargo hold. Now there's another dog travel option, with the world's first airline designed with dogs in mind.
BARK Air is an exciting new venture where every dog flies first class!
From the makers of pup-centric subscription service BarkBox, BARK Air describes itself as the "world’s first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second."
From in-flight snacks (chicken-flavored puppucinos and special doggy-safe cupcakes) to noise-canceling earmuffs and in-flight entertainment (think videos of squirrels), this airline is the perfect way to take to the skies in style with your canine best friend by your side.
There are also tons of measures being taken by BARK to avoid any stress or other discomfort to the dogs during their travels.
Stress-free precautions include calming pheromones, music, and colors for dogs while boarding, calming jackets, and drinks during takeoff and landing to stave off ear pain.
What inspired BARK Air?
On the Bark, Inc. company website, Co-Founder and CEO Matt Meeker explained that the airline concept was in the works for more than a decade.
The idea was inspired by his late Great Dane Hugo, who had difficulty traveling in airplane cargo areas because of his large size.
"When we started BARK in 2011, we were on a mission to disrupt the dog space and create products designed for dogs and their humans," Meeker said.
"We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over the years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies."
BARK Air is a brilliant – but pricey – concept
BARK Air flights currently serve the New York City metropolitan area via Westchester County Airport (HPN) with flights available to Los Angeles, London, and soon Paris.
A one-way flight from NY to LA in June will run you around $6,000 for one dog and its human with a London flight going for $8,000... but what price would you put on your pup's safety and happiness?
Hopefully, prices could go down should the idea start to take off.
Learn more about BARK Air and book your flight here.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@barkair