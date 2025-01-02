Cat and dog's cheeky playtime hijinks delight TikTok users!

Boston, Massachusetts - Holly the dog and Gunther the cat make an appearance on TikTok that will make you strain your laughter muscles!

The silly video started a few days ago with the animal siblings now reaching an audience of millions.

The reason? In the feel-good clip, furry friend Holly is yawning when house cat Gunther walks past her.

The cat's tail lands in the Pyrenean Mountain Dog's mouth by chance.

Holly then seizes the opportunity and treats herself to a snack – the kitty's tail!

The dog gently chews on it until she is admonished by her filming owner.

Then, she kindly releases the cat, who reacts quite calmly to the situation and appears unharmed.

"Gunther came over to see Holly as she was laying down and started cuddling her. They were just hanging out when Gunther's tail ended up in Holly's mouth," the pets' owner Bronwen explained to Newsweek.

"This happens all the time, because they're constantly around one another. So, if it's not Gunther's tail, it's Holly's," she added.

"Gunther loves playing with Holly's tail as it wags."