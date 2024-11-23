Chihuahua forms special friendship with mailman: "Postman Dan loves me"

The cliché that dogs and mailmen don't get along stubbornly persists in many people's minds, but this duo has proved that stereotype wrong in the sweetest way!

Chihuahua Frannie sits impatiently outside the door waiting for a very special person. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lisaandfrannie

This chihuahua and postman Dan are the perfect example of how things can be quite different.

Owner Lisa Laskey could point the camera at her dog Frannie every working day and would be lucky every time: the chihuahua's reaction to Dan is always the same!

As if the four-legged friend senses it intuitively, she stands at the front door at the same time every day during the week and whines excitedly.

The reason: apparently, the tiny dog can hear the delivery man's van from afar and can hardly wait for Lisa to open the door for her!

What happens next is truly heart-warming.

In one TikTok video of many, Frannie is seen shooting out of the front door like a bolt of lightning, scampering across the driveway as fast as she can on her short legs and greeting her best friend Dan!