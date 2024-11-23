Chihuahua forms special friendship with mailman: "Postman Dan loves me"
The cliché that dogs and mailmen don't get along stubbornly persists in many people's minds, but this duo has proved that stereotype wrong in the sweetest way!
This chihuahua and postman Dan are the perfect example of how things can be quite different.
Owner Lisa Laskey could point the camera at her dog Frannie every working day and would be lucky every time: the chihuahua's reaction to Dan is always the same!
As if the four-legged friend senses it intuitively, she stands at the front door at the same time every day during the week and whines excitedly.
The reason: apparently, the tiny dog can hear the delivery man's van from afar and can hardly wait for Lisa to open the door for her!
What happens next is truly heart-warming.
In one TikTok video of many, Frannie is seen shooting out of the front door like a bolt of lightning, scampering across the driveway as fast as she can on her short legs and greeting her best friend Dan!
TikToks show the touching friendship between dog and mailman!
He already knows the daily ritual, of course, and is clearly delighted to see her as well.
He lovingly picks up his favorite "customer" in his arms and enjoys Frannie's wet, slobbery kisses.
For anyone who hasn't yet understood the special bond between man and dog, the chihuahua in that clip is even wearing a little sweater with the words "Postman Dan loves me" printed on it!
And there's really no doubt about that when you look at Lisa's TikTok page.
Dozens of videos show the cute encounters between Frannie and Dan.
According to the dog owner, the friendship between the two has been strong since their first meeting. In the meantime, Dan and his wife have even become friends with Lisa and her partner, too!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lisaandfrannie