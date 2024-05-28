Clever Shiba Inu dog knows how to get what he wants in viral TikTok

Dallas, Texas - This cunning Shiba Inu is simply unstoppable! The dog locked himself out of the house one day, but he wasn't about to stay outside.

This clever dog knows how to get what he wants, as a viral TikTok shows. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/jasmine_orta

Jasmine Orta lives in Dallas with her two Shiba Inus, Harley and Loki. The Japanese breed is known for its intelligence and stubbornness, which many dog lovers hold in high regard.

Harley is no exception, and the clever dog recently proved his smarts when he accidentally locked himself out of the house and couldn't get back in.

The practical pooch came up with an idea, as a now-viral TikTok clip shows.

Harley ran off and quickly returned with a nice person in tow. She repeatedly asked the dog how he got out and if this was his home.

Harley smiled adorably and looked at the doorbell, then back at the human. She understood what he wanted and rang the doorbell.

When Orta answered, the kind woman barely had a chance to ask if the dog was hers before he bolted inside!

Orta thanked the sweet, helpful person and shared the video from her doorbell cam to TikTok, quipping: "Harley always finds a way to come back home."