Clever Shiba Inu dog knows how to get what he wants in viral TikTok
Dallas, Texas - This cunning Shiba Inu is simply unstoppable! The dog locked himself out of the house one day, but he wasn't about to stay outside.
Jasmine Orta lives in Dallas with her two Shiba Inus, Harley and Loki. The Japanese breed is known for its intelligence and stubbornness, which many dog lovers hold in high regard.
Harley is no exception, and the clever dog recently proved his smarts when he accidentally locked himself out of the house and couldn't get back in.
The practical pooch came up with an idea, as a now-viral TikTok clip shows.
Harley ran off and quickly returned with a nice person in tow. She repeatedly asked the dog how he got out and if this was his home.
Harley smiled adorably and looked at the doorbell, then back at the human. She understood what he wanted and rang the doorbell.
When Orta answered, the kind woman barely had a chance to ask if the dog was hers before he bolted inside!
Orta thanked the sweet, helpful person and shared the video from her doorbell cam to TikTok, quipping: "Harley always finds a way to come back home."
TikTokers are all about this persuasive pooch
Orta's TikTok clip boasts over 900,000 views and almost 150,000 likes.
"When your dog gets out and hunts down a human to ring the doorbell for him," she writes in the subtitles, followed by a crying laughing emoji.
Orta didn't explain how the clever dog got out, but if this pup is smart enough to convince a human to help him get back in, he most likely had an escape plan.
TikTokers dubbed Harley one "clever dog" in the comments.
