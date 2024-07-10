Dangerous-looking Doberman's reaction to a kitten is too cute!
Palm Springs, California - Appearances can be deceiving, as a touching story about a Doberman dog and kitten proves. This big dog looks like he'd gobble a cat up, but his surprising reaction to meeting a kitten melted hearts.
Diesel is a Doberman who lives in Palm Springs, California with his owner Hanny Thomas recently welcomed a new roommate – a rescue kitten named Lucky.
Thomas rescued Lucky from the sweltering hot streets of California.
While some might be worried about introducing a little kitten to a dangerous-looking dog, Hanny knew it would work out.
She decided to film the introductions between her pets and shared the sweet clip on Instagram.
Diesel was all about the new arrival and wanted to make friends.
The new kitten isn't so sure about the big dog at first
While the kitten climbs around on its scratching post, Doberman Diesel repeatedly tries to connect with the black furball.
Lucy, who's just settling in, is wary of the big dog. Diesel, on the other hand, is disappointed! He can't understand why the cat doesn't want to be his friend.
His repeated attempts to get close to the little cat get him tiny smacks, but Diesel persists. Eventually, the kitten realizes that the doggo just wants to play.
"Lucy was alone and abandoned when my niece and nephew found her," Hanny wrote on her Instagram page.
"She was very very small. I’m so glad she doesn’t [have] to live outside in this brutal heat. I love that we now have play dates with all the fur babies."
Per this dog owner, her Doberman may look mean, but he's a sweet and playful gentle giant!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diesel_dobie