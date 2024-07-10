Dangerous-looking Doberman's reaction to a kitten is too cute!

Palm Springs, California - Appearances can be deceiving, as a touching story about a Doberman dog and kitten proves. This big dog looks like he'd gobble a cat up, but his surprising reaction to meeting a kitten melted hearts.

This dangerous-looking Doberman dog just wants to play with the new kitten! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diesel_dobie

Diesel is a Doberman who lives in Palm Springs, California with his owner Hanny Thomas recently welcomed a new roommate – a rescue kitten named Lucky.

Thomas rescued Lucky from the sweltering hot streets of California.

While some might be worried about introducing a little kitten to a dangerous-looking dog, Hanny knew it would work out.

She decided to film the introductions between her pets and shared the sweet clip on Instagram.

Diesel was all about the new arrival and wanted to make friends.