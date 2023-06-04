Deaf and blind Australian Shepherd has adorable way of communicating
Jacksonville, Florida - A blind and deaf Australian Shepard named Plum is one lucky dog because her human always has her back, and she's found a unique way to tell him what she needs!
29--year-old Aiden regularly shares adorable videos of his life with his dog Plum on his TikTok account, but these clips aren't your average dog videos because Plum isn't your average pooch.
This adorable four-year-old Australian Shepard is both deaf and blind.
Luckily, Plum has learned to ask for help when she needs it, as an adorable now-viral video shows.
In the clip, it's clear that she doesn't want to jump off the bed on her own. So, Plum uses her nose to boop her human's belly until he pulls her into a bear hug and helps her get off the bed.
The video with the apt caption "Daddy's got you," has 317,000 views and counting, as TikTok users share their love for how Plum communicates.
This precious dog really trusts her human
Aiden told Newsweek that he treats her "like any other dog."
"Her quality of life is great. She goes to creeks, dog parks, on car rides, for runs, and gets all the snuggles," he said.
"She's very trusting with me because any activity we do, she does with confidence that I have her back," the proud dog dad continued.
Plum has also learned to ask her dad for help when she needs it. "She will either paw at me, or her ball will get stuck under a table or couch and she will paw the ground until I come and get it for her," Aiden said.
Aiden got Plum from a coworker who'd previously rescued the animal from a veterinary clinic. Plum's handicaps are the result of irresponsible breeding practices. Her parents were both Merle Australian shepherds, which boast a specific type of coat pattern. However, when two dogs with this genetic makeup are bred, there is a 25 percent chance that the resulting puppies will be deaf, blind, or both.
Despite her disability, Aiden says, "Plum is very independent" and the happiest dog ever." Our bond is very strong, as 90 percent of our communication and interaction depend on trust,"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lola_plum365 &TikTok/aiden_m365