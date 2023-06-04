Deaf and blind Australian Shepherd has adorable way of communicating

Jacksonville, Florida - A blind and deaf Australian Shepard named Plum is one lucky dog because her human always has her back, and she's found a unique way to tell him what she needs!

A deaf and blind Australian Shepard has gone viral on TikTok for her adorable way of communicating with her owner, Aiden. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lola_plum365 & TikTok/aiden_m365

29--year-old Aiden regularly shares adorable videos of his life with his dog Plum on his TikTok account, but these clips aren't your average dog videos because Plum isn't your average pooch.



This adorable four-year-old Australian Shepard is both deaf and blind.

Luckily, Plum has learned to ask for help when she needs it, as an adorable now-viral video shows.

In the clip, it's clear that she doesn't want to jump off the bed on her own. So, Plum uses her nose to boop her human's belly until he pulls her into a bear hug and helps her get off the bed.

The video with the apt caption "Daddy's got you," has 317,000 views and counting, as TikTok users share their love for how Plum communicates.