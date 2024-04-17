Doberman protects baby from balcony in heartwarming clip

Virginia - A Doberman named Cinnamon is ready to be a watchful babysitter, as a now-viral TikTok video shows. This dog rushed to protect the baby when she crawled out onto the balcony!

This doberman was not about to let the baby get herself into trouble. © Screenshot/TikTok/@herlifesparkles

Cinnamon, a young Doberman, was relaxing on the couch when the baby, Mila, disrupted her peace.

The eleven-month-old girl crawled to the balcony door, managed to open it, and headed outside.

Tina Meeks, Mila's mama and Cinnamon's owner, caught the moment on camera and shared it to TikTok earlier this month.

In the clip, Cinnamon sees the potential danger for the baby and bounds out the door.

The dog then stands between the infant and the balcony railing and glares at Tina. Eventually, Mila crawls back inside, and Cinnamon paces in front of the door.

"My baby figured out how to open the door. Look at our dog jumping up to protect her & judging my parenting," Tina wrote in the subtitles of the sweet video.