Doberman protects baby from balcony in heartwarming clip
Virginia - A Doberman named Cinnamon is ready to be a watchful babysitter, as a now-viral TikTok video shows. This dog rushed to protect the baby when she crawled out onto the balcony!
Cinnamon, a young Doberman, was relaxing on the couch when the baby, Mila, disrupted her peace.
The eleven-month-old girl crawled to the balcony door, managed to open it, and headed outside.
Tina Meeks, Mila's mama and Cinnamon's owner, caught the moment on camera and shared it to TikTok earlier this month.
In the clip, Cinnamon sees the potential danger for the baby and bounds out the door.
The dog then stands between the infant and the balcony railing and glares at Tina. Eventually, Mila crawls back inside, and Cinnamon paces in front of the door.
"My baby figured out how to open the door. Look at our dog jumping up to protect her & judging my parenting," Tina wrote in the subtitles of the sweet video.
Doberman Cinnamon and baby Mila are best friends!
Once Tina Meeks shared the sweet video to TikTok, it quickly went viral. It now boasts over 16 million views!
The proud mama and dog owner told Newsweek that her daughter and the Doberman are very close.
"Cinnamon pretty much follows Mila through the house now that she's crawling and exploring more," Tina said.
She added that the dog "loves our family, especially the kids."
"She was only three months old when Mila was born, so they've pretty much grown up together over the last year," Tina said.
Cinnamon's human noted that while Doberman dogs get a bad rap, her pooch is a "gentle giant."
This Doberman is also clearly about protecting her best friend!
