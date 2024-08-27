Dog abandoned by divorcing couple shocks animal rescuers!
Odessa, Ukraine - They had just bought a dog a few weeks ago, but then their marriage broke up. As a result, a Ukrainian couple simply left their puppy Korzhik in the street because suddenly nobody wanted him anymore.
At least the poor dog was not alone. Several dog owners who also live there fed him, but none of them wanted to take in another four-legged friend.
So, the Ukrainian women called the animal rescuers at Love Furry Friends.
The animal welfare activists from Odessa set off a little later. When head rescuer Olena arrived, Korzhik greeted her warmly as if he had been waiting for her.
The other dogs in the yard barely reacted to the animal rights activist, so Olena had an easy time taking the puppy with her.
She immediately took the pup to the vet for a check-up, where it was discovered that Korzhik was just five months old – and would grow up to be a big boy!
Love Furry Friends animal rescue shares history of dog Korzhik
The vet treated the dog for worms and fleas and vaccinated him before taking him to the new Love Furry Friends shelter, where Korzhik was given a thorough bath.
While the animal rights activists have only ever shown scenes inside their premises in recent years, the new animal shelter has been featured in several videos over the past few weeks.
There is a large outdoor area, where there is even a small pool to cool off in.
Looking at these images, you could almost forget that there is a war going on in Ukraine and that Odesa is constantly being bombarded with missiles from Russia.
This makes it all the more clear that life must go on there, too. The situation is similar with Korzhik, and the team is currently looking for a new family for the dog.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel