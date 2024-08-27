Dog abandoned by divorcing couple shocks animal rescuers!

Odessa, Ukraine - They had just bought a dog a few weeks ago, but then their marriage broke up. As a result, a Ukrainian couple simply left their puppy Korzhik in the street because suddenly nobody wanted him anymore.

Korzhik the dog nibbles on a bone, unable to comprehend what has happened. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

At least the poor dog was not alone. Several dog owners who also live there fed him, but none of them wanted to take in another four-legged friend.

So, the Ukrainian women called the animal rescuers at Love Furry Friends.

The animal welfare activists from Odessa set off a little later. When head rescuer Olena arrived, Korzhik greeted her warmly as if he had been waiting for her.

The other dogs in the yard barely reacted to the animal rights activist, so Olena had an easy time taking the puppy with her.

She immediately took the pup to the vet for a check-up, where it was discovered that Korzhik was just five months old – and would grow up to be a big boy!