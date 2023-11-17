Dog adorably loves his crate after being rescued!

Texas - A TikTok video of an adopted husky happily sleeping in his crate has the internet talking about why dogs like crates.

This rescue husky's crate is his safe space and TikTok users love it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milothehuskyrescue

When Texan Janna Parme adopted a 6-year-old husky named Milo, the shelter made a request that seems strange if you don't know this dog's history.

"The shelter told us that our husky loved crates, so we got him one," Parme wrote in a now-viral TikTok video of Milo sleeping in a metal and wood crate.

'This boy is so loved," Janna noted in the TikTok caption. Milo has been living with his new family for over a year and is as smitten with his humans as they are with him!

Before the pup was adopted, however, Milo's life was anything but easy. "Milo, once a wild and homeless dog from Texas, has been through so much," Janna said on the husky's Instagram page.

"Lonely nights was all he knew... His crate was safe space," Janna says in the subtitles of the TikTok clip.