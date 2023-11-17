Dog adorably loves his crate after being rescued!
Texas - A TikTok video of an adopted husky happily sleeping in his crate has the internet talking about why dogs like crates.
When Texan Janna Parme adopted a 6-year-old husky named Milo, the shelter made a request that seems strange if you don't know this dog's history.
"The shelter told us that our husky loved crates, so we got him one," Parme wrote in a now-viral TikTok video of Milo sleeping in a metal and wood crate.
'This boy is so loved," Janna noted in the TikTok caption. Milo has been living with his new family for over a year and is as smitten with his humans as they are with him!
Before the pup was adopted, however, Milo's life was anything but easy. "Milo, once a wild and homeless dog from Texas, has been through so much," Janna said on the husky's Instagram page.
"Lonely nights was all he knew... His crate was safe space," Janna says in the subtitles of the TikTok clip.
TikTokers love the clip of this sweet husky
The clip of Milo sleeping in his crate, which boasts over 283,700 views and counting on TikTok, has touched many.
Multiple users wrote in to say that dogs love crates because these animals are "den-loving creatures."
Other TikTokers who'd adopted dogs themselves could relate.
"I’ve had a hound mix for 4 months. She’s graduated from the day cage but still asks to sleep in her cage at night. It’s her safe space to sleep deeply," said one user.
Another shared that their rescue dog started out in her crate saying, it "took 6 months for my husky rescue before she learned the whole house (minus where ever the Roomba is lol) is a safe place from crate to bed bug."
One day maybe Milo will grow tired of his crate, but until then he looks happy enough in his safe space!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milothehuskyrescue