Dog and baby show off Halloween spirit with delightfully haunting costumes!

Colorado - Halloween fever is in full swing, and golden retriever Kona and her human baby sister, Saoirse, don't want to be left behind!

Golden retriever Kona and baby Saoirse are inseparable, so of course they matched their Halloween costumes this year! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenkonabear

The pair's spooky season spirit was documented in a viral TikTok that has racked up over 27 million views.

In the video, things begin innocuously enough as Saoirse's father eats cereal in their kitchen.

Suddenly, the camera pans under the table, where two ghosts are sitting. But these aren't any happy haunts – they're Kona and Saoirse!

Both the dog and the baby have draped white cloths over themselves, with little openings to reveal their faces.

The duo's hilarious costumes had viewers in awe, with over five million users giving the clip a like.

With so much enthusiasm for the costumes, it was only a matter of time before they delivered an epic follow-up!