Dog and baby show off Halloween spirit with delightfully haunting costumes!
Colorado - Halloween fever is in full swing, and golden retriever Kona and her human baby sister, Saoirse, don't want to be left behind!
The pair's spooky season spirit was documented in a viral TikTok that has racked up over 27 million views.
In the video, things begin innocuously enough as Saoirse's father eats cereal in their kitchen.
Suddenly, the camera pans under the table, where two ghosts are sitting. But these aren't any happy haunts – they're Kona and Saoirse!
Both the dog and the baby have draped white cloths over themselves, with little openings to reveal their faces.
The duo's hilarious costumes had viewers in awe, with over five million users giving the clip a like.
With so much enthusiasm for the costumes, it was only a matter of time before they delivered an epic follow-up!
Dog and baby scare up a storm – in the cutest way possible!
In a second clip, the father of the family stands in front of an open pantry.
When he closes the door, the two ghosts in their costumes appear behind it again.
"JUMP SCARE WARNING," the second video's caption reads.
The clip was another big hit on the platform, earning nearly four million views since it was posted less than a week ago.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenkonabear