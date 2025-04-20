Pooch and dolphin become instant besties in viral clip: "When land dog meets ocean dog"

Waikoloa Village, Hawaii - This footage could have come straight out of a Disney movie! Watch a dog and a dolphin hang out together in a video that has already been seen millions of times.

Freyja the dog seems to be a real dolphin whisperer, as a viral video posted on the Australian shepherd's Instagram account shows. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@freyjaussie

Freyja the dog seems to be a real dolphin whisperer.

In the video, which was published on the pretty dog's Instagram page, the Australian shepherd can be seen standing in a crystal-clear bay while a dolphin floats next to her in the shallow water.

The dog lovingly nudges her friend from the sea, whines excitedly, and snuggles up to the dolphin's smooth snout.

"It’s never as simple as a little boop. She has to boop, swipe, sniff, and repeat. Oh and now vocalize!" writes the dog's owner on Instagram.

"For some reason the dolphins seem to enjoy this odd thing that Freyja does."