Pooch and dolphin become instant besties in viral clip: "When land dog meets ocean dog"
Waikoloa Village, Hawaii - This footage could have come straight out of a Disney movie! Watch a dog and a dolphin hang out together in a video that has already been seen millions of times.
Freyja the dog seems to be a real dolphin whisperer.
In the video, which was published on the pretty dog's Instagram page, the Australian shepherd can be seen standing in a crystal-clear bay while a dolphin floats next to her in the shallow water.
The dog lovingly nudges her friend from the sea, whines excitedly, and snuggles up to the dolphin's smooth snout.
"It’s never as simple as a little boop. She has to boop, swipe, sniff, and repeat. Oh and now vocalize!" writes the dog's owner on Instagram.
"For some reason the dolphins seem to enjoy this odd thing that Freyja does."
Dog and dolphins are old friends!
The bay, which belongs to the organization Dolphin Quest, gives both humans and dogs the opportunity to have contact with the beautiful marine mammals.
Whether cuddling or playing, these dolphins are not shy and will do almost anything with you as long as they are having fun!
And Freyja the dog seems to have taken a particular liking to the bottlenose dolphins.
According to the Instagram videos, Freyja's owner seems to have been visiting the bay with her four-legged friend frequently for four years, ever since the pooch was as young as four months!
"The dolphin is GIGGLING," wrote one commenter as another said, "Same operating system, two different models."
"When land dog meets ocean dog," joked a third.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@freyjaussie