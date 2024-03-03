Dog and owner get "harrowing" rescue in LA flood: "Happy to be alive"

While trying to rescue his dog from the floods in the Los Angeles River, a dog owner was taken downstream. Rescue workers with the LAFD stepped in to help.

By Marcus Scholz

Los Angeles, California - Within the last month, California has been pelted by blizzards and torrential rainfall. Humans and animals alike have fought back against the forces of nature, and some have gotten caught in the blow.

The dog was saved from flooding in the Los Angeles River.
The dog was saved from flooding in the Los Angeles River.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Los Angeles Fire Department - Daniel Castillo

The masses of water have triggered Cali landslides, mudslides, and flooding during February. As the Los Angeles River also raged and overflowed, one dog had an almost fatal encounter.

As the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced on Facebook, passersby raised the alarm last month when they saw a man jump into the river to rescue his dog from the floodwaters.

Firefighters searched several bridges downstream and were able to successfully locate the four-legged friend in distress. He had managed to escape the rapids under and paddle safely to shore.

Yet there was still no sign of his owner.

The dog owner was unable to get out of the water on his own, when firefighters had to rescue him with the help of a helicopter.
The dog owner was unable to get out of the water on his own, when firefighters had to rescue him with the help of a helicopter.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Los Angeles Fire Department

Rescue operation like in the movies: helicopter in action

The dog was temporarily taken to an animal shelter until his owner recovered.
The dog was temporarily taken to an animal shelter until his owner recovered.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Los Angeles Fire Department - Daniel Castillo

When emergency services finally tracked down the man, it was like something out of a movie: a firefighter rappelled down from a helicopter towards the helpless owner below.

Video footage showed how the helicopter's blades whirled up the river water.

They eventually rescued the man, who was reportedly conscious and flown to the hospital. He was treated for minor injuries.

And the pup?

LA Animal Services cared for the dog while his owner received medical care.

He "was happy to be alive, and eager to reunite with his human" after their "harrowing experience," according to the LAFD.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Los Angeles Fire Department - Daniel Castillo

