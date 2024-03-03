Dog and owner get "harrowing" rescue in LA flood: "Happy to be alive"

Los Angeles, California - Within the last month, California has been pelted by blizzards and torrential rainfall . Humans and animals alike have fought back against the forces of nature, and some have gotten caught in the blow.

The dog was saved from flooding in the Los Angeles River. © Screenshot/Facebook/Los Angeles Fire Department - Daniel Castillo

The masses of water have triggered Cali landslides, mudslides, and flooding during February. As the Los Angeles River also raged and overflowed, one dog had an almost fatal encounter.

As the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced on Facebook, passersby raised the alarm last month when they saw a man jump into the river to rescue his dog from the floodwaters.

Firefighters searched several bridges downstream and were able to successfully locate the four-legged friend in distress. He had managed to escape the rapids under and paddle safely to shore.

Yet there was still no sign of his owner.