Dog and owner get the same illness in "a million to one" chances

Aintree, UK - A father of three was devastated when a vet gave his Labrador Bella a stark health diagnosis. But then, he learned that he, too, was battling the same potentially fatal disease.

A man and his Labrador were diagnosed with kidney cancer at the same time, when both had similar symptoms of fatigue, thirst, and weight loss (stock image). © 123rf.com/stieberszabolcs

Simon O'Brien and his dog had similar symptoms: they felt tired all the time, were constantly thirsty, and rapidly losing weight. During examinations last year, both were diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Convinced that his days were numbered, the 48-year-old began planning his own funeral and arranging his affairs, even writing letters to his children Ivy (27), Callum (18), and Niamh (14) to open on big occasions in the future.

But thankfully, he made a huge turnaround: earlier this year, O'Brieny went into remission after he had his kidney removed in a seven-hour emergency operation, according to British tabloid Metro.

Yet, he and his family were crushed when they were told the same operation was too risky for their eight-year-old pup, whose condition is now terminal.

That's why the project manager, who lives in the UK with his wife Ruth and their kids, now spends what precious time Bella has left with her.

"She is my best friend and is so much more than a dog to us, she is family," O'Brien said.