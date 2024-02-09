Dog begs for food until he sees what's on the plate – and goes TikTok viral

Essex, UK - A dog named Cola wanted some of her owner's food until she got a look at the veggies on her human's plate. The pup's interest quickly turned to disgust, and delighted TikTokers.

This dog wasn't a fan of what was on her owner Danielle Zarb-Cousin's (l.) plate and quickly stoped begging – to the delight of TikTok. © collage: Screenshot/Instagram/daniellezarbx & Screenshot/TikTok/thefizzycola

Danielle Zarb-Cousin from Essex showed her little dog Cola her plate of cucumber and tomatoes.

The four-year-old pup's interest quickly turned to disgust when she realized there was nothing but veggies on the plate.

In the caption of her now viral TikTok, Zarb-Cousin wrote "POV: your natural instinct is to bed for food but your mum is vegan."

TikTok users thought Zarb-Cousin's video was hysterical. It boasts over 1 million views and more than 214,000 likes.

The disgusted look on the little dog's face is priceless. Yet, some TikTok users were worried that the dog wasn't getting enough meat because her owner is vegan.