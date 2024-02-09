Dog begs for food until he sees what's on the plate – and goes TikTok viral
Essex, UK - A dog named Cola wanted some of her owner's food until she got a look at the veggies on her human's plate. The pup's interest quickly turned to disgust, and delighted TikTokers.
Danielle Zarb-Cousin from Essex showed her little dog Cola her plate of cucumber and tomatoes.
The four-year-old pup's interest quickly turned to disgust when she realized there was nothing but veggies on the plate.
In the caption of her now viral TikTok, Zarb-Cousin wrote "POV: your natural instinct is to bed for food but your mum is vegan."
TikTok users thought Zarb-Cousin's video was hysterical. It boasts over 1 million views and more than 214,000 likes.
The disgusted look on the little dog's face is priceless. Yet, some TikTok users were worried that the dog wasn't getting enough meat because her owner is vegan.
This little dog isn't a fan of veggies
Cola's human told Newsweek that the black dog "usually does a little dance with her paws which is adorable, but this time she looked disgusted which made it even funnier."
"She is such a character, and her face is so expressive at times," the dog's owner continued. "She was really telling me I've got to drop this vegan thing as it's depressing her."
Zarb-Cousin said some TikTokers were worried about her dog's diet after she shared the video.
"There has been a bit of concern for Cola," Zarb-Cousin said, "but I'd just like to say that she has her own dog food which contains meat, and then she sometimes has little bits off my plate if it's dog-friendly."
While Zarb-Cousin says her dog doesn't share her vegan diet, she says her pooch does like some fruits and veggies, like cooked broccoli and cauliflower.
Those just weren't on her plate when she filmed her TikTok video.
Cover photo: collage: Screenshot/Instagram/daniellezarbx & Screenshot/TikTok/thefizzycola