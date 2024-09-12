Dog brothers have very different rainy-day activities in hilarious video!

Dogs Buster and Scooby could hardly be more different in some respects, especially when it rains!

It's clear that this dog is completely in his element when out in the elements. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bustersworld4

As a viral video shows, Buster the cheeky Labrador is in top form during a rainstorm.



That's when the dog jumps into his human's outdoor swimming pool and has his own personal "rain party."

The TikTok clip shows Buster splashing around in the pool and barking happily.

Meanwhile, it's pouring rain around him!

And Buster doesn't even blink an eye when his owner is urgently begging him to come inside.

"Buster, it's starting to get pretty bad out there. Are you going to come in? It's raining pretty bad," she can be heard shouting over to the dog.

But where is Scooby the dog during all of this?