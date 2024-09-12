Dog brothers have very different rainy-day activities in hilarious video!
Dogs Buster and Scooby could hardly be more different in some respects, especially when it rains!
As a viral video shows, Buster the cheeky Labrador is in top form during a rainstorm.
That's when the dog jumps into his human's outdoor swimming pool and has his own personal "rain party."
The TikTok clip shows Buster splashing around in the pool and barking happily.
Meanwhile, it's pouring rain around him!
It's clear that this dog is completely in his element when out in the elements.
And Buster doesn't even blink an eye when his owner is urgently begging him to come inside.
"Buster, it's starting to get pretty bad out there. Are you going to come in? It's raining pretty bad," she can be heard shouting over to the dog.
But where is Scooby the dog during all of this?
Scooby the dog sees a rainy day very differently from his brother
"Everyone handles the rain differently," the TikToker wrote in the video's caption.
Scooby, the other Labrador in the house, has a completely different view of heavy rain!
While Buster is dancing in the rain, Scooby has made himself all too comfortable in the dry.
The video shows Scooby lying on the carpet, taking a relaxed afternoon nap.
"What are you doing baby? Are you sleeping? Are you enjoying the rain?" his owner wants to know from her darling, but he refuses to get up, let alone look at her!
He probably wants to keep sleeping until the rough storm has finally passed.
Although Buster and Scooby have very different ideas about what to do when it storms, they are united by their love of splashing around in the pool!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bustersworld4