Dog described as "worst case" by vet has shocking transformation

Florida - When Tracy Fosterling first met her dog , Lily, she didn't realize what the poor four-legged friend was suffering from, but one thing was for sure: She would do anything to help her.

Lily the dog suffered from one of the "worst cases" of bilateral luxating patellas her vet had ever seen. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tracyfosterling

Tracy discovered two-year-old Lily on Facebook, where the previous owner put her up for sale.

Lily's previous owner was reportedly "overwhelmed" with the dog, whose deformed hind legs prevented her from walking normally.

So, in July 2021, Tracy decided to buy the Great Pyrenees from him, not knowing what she had gotten herself into.

"It was a really sad sight to see, and looking back on videos of that time still makes me so upset," she recalls.

She and her partner initially suspected that Lily might have been kept in too small a cage or suffered from broken legs.

"She physically couldn't straighten her legs," the Florida native told Newsweek, "But other than that, her spirits were so high."

Tracy took Lily to several vets in the area, where the dog underwent several tests, but it took an orthopedic surgeon to find out the true cause of the poor animal's distorted gait.

He diagnosed Lily with bilateral luxating patellas, meaning her legs were "permanently dislocated outwards."