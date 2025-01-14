Dog desperately wants to visit with her best friend – but where is she?
Los Angeles, California - As a young woman named Langley reported on TikTok, she recently heard a scratching noise at the front door. Shortly after, her heart warmed to see a little dog looking up at her.
Once again the neighbor's dog Maple was standing outside wagging her tail.
The reason? She could hardly wait to finally play with her best friend Poppy again.
Unfortunately, Poppy wasn't home!
"My neighbor's dog keeps coming over looking for her best friend (my housemate's dog,)" reads the video's onscreen text.
As soon as Langley opened the door to little Maple, the pup ran inside the house as fast as she could and checked every nook and cranny for her dearest furry friend – without success.
"Maple, Poppy is not here," Langley kept telling the dog.
"Poppy is still on vacation with her mama!"
The viral clip ends with Langley slipping the pooch a treat and she finally disappears outside again, visibly crestfallen.
Dog besties are finally reunited after vacation!
But don't worry, it wasn't long before Langley's roommate and her dog finally came back home, and the reunion was epic.
Maple couldn't wait to finally see her best friend again!
As soon as Langley opened the door for her, the little dog ran into the house and towards Poppy, who immediately pounced on the visitor.
The two of them ran happily through the house, sniffed and licked each other, and then finally cuddled up together on the couch.
"#reunited and it feels so good," Langley reported happily in an adorable update video.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@queendreamr