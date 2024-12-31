Dog dresses up as "Santa Paws" to announce that her little sister's been naughty!

On behalf of Santa Claus, Daisy the dog wrote a list of all the "nice" and "naughty" pups in the house. But who would make the cut?

By Steffi Feldman, Nick-Fabrice Vetter

Canada - On behalf of Santa Claus, Daisy the dog wrote a list of all the "nice" and "naughty" pups in the house. But who would make the cut?

Daisy the dog greets her audience with a "Ho Ho Ho!" in an adorable Santa costume.
In a short video on Instagram, Daisy – aka "Santa Paws" – can be seen sporting a festive Santa outfit in front of the Christmas tree.

Appropriate subtitles have been added to make it easier to understand the thoughts of the Golden Retriever.

"I'm Santa Paws and I'm making my list for all the good boys and good girls this year," she says to the camera in a dubbed voice.

"All pups belong on the nice list," she continues, before changing her mind.

"Actually... there's one little girl that's been very naughty for the past 2 years."

Daisy the dog doesn't want to share treats with her little sister Maple

Maple the dog takes her role as little sister very seriously and keeps Daisy on her toes.
That's right – Santa Paws realizes that not all the four-legged friends in the house belong on the good side of the list after all!

Daisy has a little sister, Maple, who loves to play rough with her big sister and occasionally tease her a little, as some video clips show.

Of course, Daisy doesn't always like this, and so she writes her sister's name on the naughty list.

"No treats for little Maple again this year which means more treats for me... I mean more for Daisy," Santa Paws says in the video.

It wasn't exactly difficult for Daisy the dog – aka "Santa Paws" – to decide who was on which side of the list.
The two Golden Retrievers are not only real stars on Instagram but also on TikTok, where they already have over 1.2 million followers.

