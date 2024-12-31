Dog dresses up as "Santa Paws" to announce that her little sister's been naughty!

Canada - On behalf of Santa Claus, Daisy the dog wrote a list of all the "nice" and "naughty" pups in the house. But who would make the cut?

Daisy the dog greets her audience with a "Ho Ho Ho!" in an adorable Santa costume. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@daisythegoldiee

In a short video on Instagram, Daisy – aka "Santa Paws" – can be seen sporting a festive Santa outfit in front of the Christmas tree.

Appropriate subtitles have been added to make it easier to understand the thoughts of the Golden Retriever.

"I'm Santa Paws and I'm making my list for all the good boys and good girls this year," she says to the camera in a dubbed voice.

"All pups belong on the nice list," she continues, before changing her mind.

"Actually... there's one little girl that's been very naughty for the past 2 years."