Dog enters race for mayor and wins voters' hearts

Toronto, Canada - Toronto, the most populated city in Canada , elected a new mayor on Monday. And from the 102 candidates who ran, one very important team was on the ballot: a man and his dog .

Toby Heaps ran for mayor of Toronto, and wanted to make his four-legged friend Molly the first dog mayor of the city. © Collage: Instagram/tobyaaheaps

During the run-up to the Toronto mayoral election, one candidate in particular stood out as a true underdog and captured the attention of voters: Molly!



The six-year-old rescue dog joined her owner Toby Heaps in the race for office, challenging the traditional political landscape.

"I am running to be the human mayor because the law is built that you have to be [at least] 18 years old," Heaps told The Toronto Oberserver. "The first thing I would do if I was elected is to initiate the procedures to have Molly be appointed to be the first dog mayor of Toronto."

The animal lover went on to say he and Molly had run a "serious campaign," investing $20,000 himself in addition to donations his team raised on his behalf.

His campaign manager, Becky Smith, said the team had "a lot of solid ideas" that were "good for people and pets," too.

Heaps promised Molly would be "in all the rooms where the decisions were getting made" and planned to "shake things up."

While Olivia Chow was elected Toronto's next mayor, Heaps and Molly certainly won voters' hearts.