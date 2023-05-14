Dog follows a stranger home and gets the chance of a lifetime

St. Louis, Missouri - When a man passed a dog alone on the street on his way home, he gave the animal a hello and went on his way. But when the four-legged-friend followed him home, the lucky pup got a new beginning.

This dog seemed to know what he wanted. © Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

A recent encounter in St. Louis took a stranger by surprise, and started a rescue dog on a new journey.



"This dog just kind of followed him home," chief life-saving officer for Stray Rescue of St. Louis Donna Lochmann told The Dodo of the passerby.

Shortly after, the man got the dog into a fenced-in area and then called her shelter, where she and her colleague Natalie came to the rescue.

"He was an absolute sweetheart of a dog right off the bat," Lochmann said. "We were able to leash him up right away, and he went right with us."

Orville, as the pup has been named, was headed towards a new fate as he willingly followed his new human friends.

"He's reallyyyyyy skinny, smells horrible, and has infected dog bites on his snout," she wrote on Facebook. "He hopped right in the rescue jeep and thinks he's a lap dog!"