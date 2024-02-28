Dog gets the sweetest birthday surprise from local Starbucks workers: "I wanted to cry!"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Chili the Chihuahua dog has a very special relationship with his local Starbucks drive-through staff, who wait all year to celebrate with the precious pup!

TikTok user @itchybuttmuffin often shares clips of her sweet doggos to the account.

A recent video of Chili's 8th b-day celebration has gone viral, however, garnering an impressive 4.9 million views and counting!

In the clip, the dog sports a adorable little birthday hat as his owner turns into the Starbucks drive-through lane.

Once they reach the window, the café workers clap and cheer for the pupper, singing "Happy Birthday" to him as they hand over his pup cup!

"They just go above and beyond and love him so much," the dog's owner Mollie Kester told Newsweek.

"We go visit them a lot. Not just for his birthday!"

Kester added that she and her family decorated their house for the festive occasion and did a special photo shoot with all the dogs as well!

"We also took Chili to a local dog bakery and got him a cake and got him some new toys," she said.

But how did this delightful Starbucks tradition get its start?