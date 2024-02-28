Dog gets the sweetest birthday surprise from local Starbucks workers: "I wanted to cry!"
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - Chili the Chihuahua dog has a very special relationship with his local Starbucks drive-through staff, who wait all year to celebrate with the precious pup!
TikTok user @itchybuttmuffin often shares clips of her sweet doggos to the account.
A recent video of Chili's 8th b-day celebration has gone viral, however, garnering an impressive 4.9 million views and counting!
In the clip, the dog sports a adorable little birthday hat as his owner turns into the Starbucks drive-through lane.
Once they reach the window, the café workers clap and cheer for the pupper, singing "Happy Birthday" to him as they hand over his pup cup!
"They just go above and beyond and love him so much," the dog's owner Mollie Kester told Newsweek.
"We go visit them a lot. Not just for his birthday!"
Kester added that she and her family decorated their house for the festive occasion and did a special photo shoot with all the dogs as well!
"We also took Chili to a local dog bakery and got him a cake and got him some new toys," she said.
But how did this delightful Starbucks tradition get its start?
Chili the dog's Starbucks birthday tradition has been going on for years
Kester, who got Chili in 2016 right after her father passed away, has a special bond with the pup.
"I wasn't looking for a dog, but I ended up meeting him and I never put him down," she said.
"He's special... so pure and sweet and not like most Chihuahuas."
Visiting Starbucks has become a cherished birthday tradition ever since he first wowed barista Melissa in 2021 with his darling birthday hat!
For the dog's 8th birthday, Kester messaged Melissa with a heads-up that they were going to stop by – but she hadn't expected such a heartwarming display!
"It was amazing," Kester said. "I wanted to cry! The world needs more people like them."
"Chili is special and it's awesome to know he spreads joy to so many people," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itchybuttmuffin