Dog gets up to hilarious trouble when owner leaves sandwich unattended
Los Angeles, California - Dog owner Andrea Begazo left his pooch, Indy, alone with his steak sandwich one moment too long, and a hysterical TikTok reveals what happened when the sandwich suddenly disappeared!
Andrea Begazo is so serious about his sandwich creations that he buys special meat and spreads fancy sauce, but this dog owner made a mistake when he left his gourmet treat on the table next to his rescue dog Indy and stepped away for a second.
"When he came back to eat, the sandwich was GONE. NO TRACES, no crumbs, not even stains from the meat of the sauce," his wife told Newsweek. "So our only explanation is she inhaled the sandwich."
A now viral TikTok shows the aftermath of the swift sandwich stealing.
In the cute clip, Andrea seems shocked and sad that Indy ate his after-work snack. But he's not mad, as he even cuddles with his beloved Malinois and adorably whines, "Why do you eat my food? I don't eat your food."
The dog responds by patting her human with her paw, smiling, and cuddling. Her response has TikTok users wondering if she's apologizing or thanking her human for the special snack.
This dog owner wasn't mad, just sad that the dog ate his dinner!
The caption of the viral clip explains Andrea's disappointment.
"We put so much work teaching her not to eat food from the table, but a whole sandwich was too tempting to be left alone."
Indy has needed a lot of training due to her difficult background as an abused dog. She had been used for breeding before she was abandoned and ended up at an animal shelter.
Before Andrea and his wife rescued her, she'd been there for four months and developed an aggressive streak.
Her humans have worked hard to give Indy the love she needs. They say she's become a sweet, obedient dog but still has lapses, such as stealing the occasional steak sandwich.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@goindianabones