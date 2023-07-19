Dog gets up to hilarious trouble when owner leaves sandwich unattended

Los Angeles, California - Dog owner Andrea Begazo left his pooch, Indy, alone with his steak sandwich one moment too long, and a hysterical TikTok reveals what happened when the sandwich suddenly disappeared!

Indy the dog got into some quick trouble when her owner left his sandwich unattended. © Screenshot/TikTok/@goindianabones

Andrea Begazo is so serious about his sandwich creations that he buys special meat and spreads fancy sauce, but this dog owner made a mistake when he left his gourmet treat on the table next to his rescue dog Indy and stepped away for a second.

"When he came back to eat, the sandwich was GONE. NO TRACES, no crumbs, not even stains from the meat of the sauce," his wife told Newsweek. "So our only explanation is she inhaled the sandwich."

A now viral TikTok shows the aftermath of the swift sandwich stealing.

In the cute clip, Andrea seems shocked and sad that Indy ate his after-work snack. But he's not mad, as he even cuddles with his beloved Malinois and adorably whines, "Why do you eat my food? I don't eat your food."

The dog responds by patting her human with her paw, smiling, and cuddling. Her response has TikTok users wondering if she's apologizing or thanking her human for the special snack.