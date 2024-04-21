Top 10 lowest energy dog breeds

If you're looking for the ultimate doggo, you need to look at its temperament more than its looks. Here are the top ten lowest energy dog breeds in the world.

Dogs come in all shapes, sizes, and temperaments, with every canine suiting one household or another. These are the top ten lowest energy dog breeds in the world, ripe and ready for a Sunday spent chilling.

Low-energy dog breeds are perfect for some, but boring for others. © Unsplash/Artem Bryzgalov Choosing the right breed of dog is about more than just its size, shape, and looks – it's also about the temperament and vibe you're going for. Do you want a happy-go-lucky creature, one that'll play games and go running with you, or a dog that'd prefer to just laze about in the sun all day? Today, we're taking a look at the latter – canine companions so laid back that they might as well be Australian. These ten canine companions are the lowest energy dog breeds in the world, content to sit down to a nice Sunday dinner, binge-watch Seinfeld with you, and generally cuddle up in a blanket on the couch. Are you ready to relax?

What are the best low energy dog breeds? Top 10

A low energy dog is not necessarily a lazy or unhappy one. Instead, it is simply a dog that is mentally relaxed and easy-going. While a pup like the golden retriever might get quite active now and then, its underlying personality is a couch potato wrapped in a blanket of fur. So what other dog breeds are low energy, and which canine companion should you choose if you are looking for a mellow, calm, and happy doggo that'll be safe for the whole family?

The Brussels griffon is, surprisingly, quite mellow and low-energy. © Unsplash/Abbie Love

10. Brussels griffon

The Brussels griffon is a scraggly little dude but also one of the most chilled-out creatures you'll ever come across. Completely useless if you left it out in the wild by itself, these little dudes are entirely reliant on their humans, and they know as much. As a result, if you get yourself a Brussels griffon, you can expect a relaxed and mellow doggo that's full of love, affection, and cuddles.

9. Japanese chin

Japanese chins are similar to chihuahuas – but cuter! © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Similar (and also related) to the chihuahua, the Japanese chin is similar to the Brussels griffon in how understated it is. These tiny little dogs can easily fit in someone's handbag and are more likely to be eaten if left in the woods than to find anything to eat itself. Still, Japanese chins are cute little darlings with hearts of gold and some of the most easy-going and low-energy dogs out there.

8. Basset hound

Few dogs are as relaxed, chilled out, and a little bit silly, as the basset hound. © Unsplash/Casper Coomans For a dog to have ears as big and floppy as the basset hound's, the dude's gotta be an absolute legend – and these four-pawed friends most certainly are! Basset hounds are incredibly easy-going dogs, especially when considering their hunting history. Lazy and slow, these creatures would far rather spend the evening cuddled up and watching Succession than chasing after a squirrel or riding a hot air balloon across central Africa.

7. Golden retriever

Golden retrievers are some of the most chilled out doggos in the world. © Unsplash/David Moynihan The king of all dogs, the golden retriever is not only one of the most loving and cuddly canines out there, but one of the lowest energy too. As we mentioned in our introduction, while you can get your golden to get up and be active, its innate calmness and tranquility will always take a front seat when you talk about these dudes. They are some of the best and cutest dogs in the world and deserve every award and bit of love that they can get.

6. Chihuahua

This bloke's hardly going to hold a hose. © Unsplash/Alondra Pavón Strange little dudes with awkward eyes, overly large ears, and tiny little bodies that are quite out of proportion to their heads, the chihuahua might be a yappy little dude, but it's also surprisingly laid back. Incredibly loyal to its humans and full of a desire for acceptance and love, the chihuahua is one of the sweetest, yappiest, and happiest dog breeds in the world.

5. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are big boys, but they're also incredibly relaxed and low-energy. © Unsplash/JJ Shev A giant, gruff-looking creature, the Saint Bernard might look like a dog ready for the hunt, but it'd far prefer to stay at home, cuddled up under a blanket. These heroic hounds have been known for their extraordinary deeds throughout history and, as a result, are not generally thought of under the category "easy-going" or "low-energy," but, to be honest, this couldn't really be more of a misconception.

4. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Looking at this doggo, you can tell that it'd far rather be taking a nap. © Unsplash/Izabelly Marques One of the queens of medium-sized dog breeds, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a friendly little guy who's extremely low-energy and can often be quite hard to get out of the house. Doubling up as one of the most beautiful-looking doggos on the market, these four-pawed fellows never fail to bring a smile to the faces of their owners, and while a little lazy, they will always want to spend time with you.

3. Chow chow

The chow chow is an impressive, but very low-energy, dog breed. © Unsplash/Łukasz Rawa The chow chow is a dog that you'd expect to be smaller than it actually is, but certainly as lazy as it can sometimes be. Enormously fluffy and covered in a thick, hard-to-trim coat of bushy fur, these dogs are incredibly polite, friendly, and loving towards their humans. You shouldn't hold the fact that the chow chow is a little low-energy against it, either, as it is a dog breed that brings far more to the table.

2. Pugs

Considering how hard pugs find it to breathe, it's not surprising that they're low-energy. © Unsplash/Sneaky Elbow A breed of dog famous for being lazy, tired all the time, and a little bit hazy about what day of the week it currently is, the pug is a tiny little dude with an overly-sized heart. While they might have their drawbacks, they also have to suffer through some pretty grisly health issues, so it's always worth giving them the benefit of the doubt. Pugs are some of the most low-energy dogs out there, and we love them for it.

1. French bulldog

French bulldogs are sweet, cute, and extremely lazy. © Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart The French bulldog is quite possibly the laziest and lowest-energy dog breed in the world, and that's okay! These little dudes suffer from very similar issues as the pug (as well as other types of bulldog), but they are even more loving and caring than their equally tiny cousins. Few dogs can even come close to the cuteness and chilled-out vibes of the French bulldog, and we expect that few ever will.

