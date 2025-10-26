Shepadoodle: Everything you need to know about the German-shepherd-poodle mix

Do you know the Shepadoodle? TAG24 reveals the most important facts about the appearance, origin, character, attitude, and care of a German Shepherd-Poodle mix.

Not many people would have ever considered crossing a German shepherd with a poodle. But then we'd be missing out on the adorable Shepadoodle, our bizarre dog breed spotlight of the week!

Shepadoodle at a glance

What does a mix of German Shepherd and Poodle look like? © Collage: 123RF/morozmarusia & 123RF/annaav Name: Shepherd-poodle mix

Shepadoodle

Poodle (Germany, France)

First bred in the US Height: 22-27 inches Weight: 60-85 pounds Life expectancy: up to 14 years Coat type: medium to long, often wavy or curly Coat color: brown, black, gray, cream Character: intelligent, adaptive, active, friendly Suitable for beginners: yes

Appearance

The German shepherd-poodle mix is a hybrid breed, which makes it impossible to predict which parent's genes will prevail. Social media pics will show you what the offspring of these two breeds can look like.

Origins and history

The origin of this particular mix lies in the 1960s, when attempts were made in the US to breed suitable police dogs. The aim was to combine the best characteristics of both breeds in order to produce pooches that could be easily trained. Common German shepherd traits: Intelligent

Eager to learn

Obedient

Self-confident Common poodle traits: Intelligent

Teachable

Agile

Adaptable

People-friendly

Expert knowledge: You should not confuse a Shepadoodle with a Sheepadoodle, the two parent breeds of which are Poodle and Sheepdog.

Personality

Although you can never be sure about hybrid breeds, with Shepadoodles you could really be getting the best of both worlds! German shepherd-poodle mixes are often: smart

adaptable

child-friendly

loyal

active These qualities make such crossbreeds the ideal dog for active families, if you get it right from the start.

Keeping a Shepadoodle

So what does getting it right mean? A good relationship with your Shepadoodle is based on a few essentials. Exercise and mental exercises A dog mix is often intelligent and very active. It needs plenty of opportunities for physical and mental exercise: daily and extensive walks, lots of playing together, and mental challenges. Practical search and brain games for dogs are ideal. Education and training No matter how good a dog's genes may be, without proper training, unwanted or annoying behavior patterns can develop. Make sure you include early socialization to prevent problematic relationships with children or other animals. Everyday life Those who provide sufficient exercise and set clear guidelines are usually rewarded with a loyal companion – whether in a family household with a yard or in a single apartment. If you are lucky and a Shepadoodle has the curly coat typical of Poodles, it often does not shed so much, which makes it a pleasant pet, especially for allergy sufferers.

Health and care

If the Poodle coat becomes established, visits to the groomer are advisable. © Matthias Bein/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa On average, a poodle-shepherd mix lives to be around 10-12 years old. Due to the genes of both parent breeds, it is prone to a few health problems: Hip dysplasia

Elbow dysplasia

Epilepsy

Cataracts

How heavy a dog is depends on its body size – even with the Shepadoodle. © 123RF/bobipro

A Shepadoodle can be your perfect companion