Why do dogs lick their lips?

Dogs are remarkably emotional and empathetic creatures, with a variety of habits that help them express the feelings they have. With a lack of any verbal communication skills other than the odd bark or yap here and there, it becomes all the more important to learn how to understand their body language.

One such behavior is lip-licking, which has so many possible meanings that it can be extremely hard to decipher. The most important thing to understand is that, in many cases, habits like lip-licking are compulsive, or led by raw emotions, rather than linked to a specific cause or thought. Still, it's worth taking a look at what it means when a dog licks its lips.

Dehydration: If your dog is particularly thirsty, and needs a good drink, it will often lick its lips. The solution to such a problem is pretty straight forward – you just need to give your perfect pooch a bowl of water.

Cognitive issues: There are a variety of cognitive problems that can afflict your beloved canine companion. Some, like canine cognitive dysfunction, can cause your dog to display odd tendencies like a compulsive need to lick its lips, or increased and intense anxiety, which we'll get to later on.

OCD and obsessive tendencies: Obsessive compulsive disorder can afflict dogs as well, and can cause things like a feeling in your four-pawed friend that it needs to constantly lick its lips. Of course, it doesn't need to mean that your dog literally has OCD. Instead, it could just have this one single compulsion.

Hunger: We all lick our lips after a great meal, and it's the same for our dogs. The only difference, really, is that dogs also lick their lips as an indication that it's hungry.

Smell and curiosity: When a dog is curious about something, or catches on to a scent that is a little bit interesting, it will often lick its lips or taste the air. This is a method of investigation, allowing it to take in information and develop a better understanding of the world around it – similar to the way a cat's whiskers work.

Dog anxiety and fear: If your beloved pooch suffers from dog anxiety or separation anxiety, it may lick its lips as a way to lift those negative emotions and make things feel a little bit better.

Allergies: Dogs have allergic attacks too, especially if they eat things that they shouldn't. One common response to such an attack will be to lick its lips, possibly relieving part of the discomfort by getting rid of the taste.

Health issues: There's a vast assortment of serious health issues that could be indicated by compulsive lip-licking. If no other innocent explanations apply to your dog's behavior, it might be worth going to the vet and getting a check-up.

Choking hazards: If there is something stuck in your dog's mouth, on its tongue, in between its teeth, or lodged into its gums, it will constantly lick and move its tongue around to try and get it out. Keep in mind that these foreign objects can, from time to time, also present a choking hazard.

Dental health: Dogs often have pretty awful dental hygiene. If your doggo has problems with its teeth and mouth, you should check out our guide to dog dental care (and take your perfect pooch to the doggy dentist).

It's important to recognize when a dog's lip-licking is completely benign, and when it is something to be looked at seriously. If there's any indication something more serious might be going on, don't try your hand at home remedies, just go to the vet.