How long do dogs live? All about dogs' life expectancy

Different dogs live for different amounts of time, dependent on their breed and health. What is the average dog life expectancy and lifespan? Let's take a look.

There are many dogs in the world, each living and experiencing different challenges. Your perfect pooch might have a longer or shorter lifespan based on its breed and health. Here's what you need to know.

How long do dogs usually live for? © Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart Dogs come in many different shapes and sizes, colors and creeds, but one of the most important aspects of a dog's identity is its breed. The breed of a dog has a direct relationship with its lifespan and life expectancy and, as a result, it's an important aspect in the decision-making process when you're looking to adopt. In this dog guide, TAG24 will take a look at dog life expectancy. How long is a dog's lifespan, what breeds live longer or shorter, and what are the factors that influence that the length of a dog's life? Let's take a look.

What is the average lifespan of a dog?

On average, a healthy dog will live between ten and thirteen years, though it is somewhat dependent on the breed. While bigger doggos often live shorter lives than smaller dogs, both can suffer from early death if they develop health issues or other congenital abnormalities. Even dog anxiety can play a factor in your perfect pooch's life expectancy. The American Kennel Club is the most authoritative source on all things dogs in the US, and even they have admitted to being a little "baffled" as to why small dogs generally live longer than bigger dogs. It's generally believed that it's because their bigger bodies put more strain on vital organs like the heart, but this goes against the pre-established fact that large animals like elephants and whales are some of the longest living creatures on Earth. Whatever scientists discover in the future, the facts won't change. While dogs generally live for only a little over a decade, some smaller canine companions like the Chihuahua can reach seventeen, or even twenty years of age.

What impacts dog life expectancy?

There are many things that impact upon a dog's life expectancy, but it mostly comes down to predisposed and developed health conditions and - of course - the breed and size of the pup in question. As mentioned, it's not entirely clear why big dogs live shorter lives than small dogs, but we do know about the other factors that impact their lifespans. Here are the main impacts upon a dog's life expectancy: Breed: Related to size, the breed of the dog also opens it up to health predispositions. For example, bulldogs and pugs both have trouble breathing due to genetic traits. Other dogs will be predisposed to different diseases, or physical illnesses like arthritis.

No home remedies: When it comes to matters of dog health, there are no home remedies. This is a sure-fire way to cause early death in your dog, and could be considered animal cruelty or neglect in many circumstances. If your dog is clearly in need of help, take it to the veterinarian.

Dogs with shortest lifespan

Larger dogs dominate any list of short-lived doggos. These breeds might be loving and well-kept, but for whatever genetic or bodily reason, they are less likely to live for a particularly long time. Sadly, many of these doggos are remarkably sweet and loving, and you'd never want to see them dying young. Here are a few of the shortest-living dogs in the world: Mastiff

Bulldog

Saint Bernard

Newfoundland

Rottweiler

Great Dane

Bernese mountain dog

Borzoi

Dogue de Bordeaux

Irish wolfhound

Bullmastiff As a result of whatever factors influence their fate, these few pups will usually live shorter lives than their peers. It's therefore up to the owner to make sure that the life they live is as wonderful as they can possibly make it.

Longest living dog breeds

The oldest dog in the world was once a small little doggo named Pebbles who sadly passed away back in 2022. It met the stereotype of small dogs living far longer than big dogs and confirmed that it was more than just a myth.



In fact, most of the oldest living dogs in the world are all remarkably little things.

Here are a few of the longest living dog breeds in the world: Chihuahua

Dachshund

Australian cattle dog

Beagle

Maltese

Chow Chow

Pug

Cockapoo

Toy poodle

Shih Tzu

Golden retriever

Border collie Interestingly, the golden retriever, Australian cattle dog, and border collie are all up there on the list as well. It's worth noting that they are medium-sized dogs, neither small nor particularly large. Perhaps this is why they have found themselves living not quite as long as the Chihuahua, but far longer than others. Whatever the truth, if you're looking for a dog that'll be around for 20 years, it's best to get a cat instead. Alternatively, adopting a smaller dog may be the way to go.

