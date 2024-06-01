Dog has heartbreaking yet hilarious response to new non-fur baby
Maui, Hawaii - A dog's confused reaction to his owners' new non-fur baby has the internet equally split between sadness and hilarity.
This was not at all how Machayla Culver had imagined her Golden Retriever Maverick would react to the new baby!
Culver became a mother for the first time to daughter Kaila on April 13.
Instead of being happy about the new arrival in her family, however, the family pup just stared at his owner and the baby in turn with an adorably gloomy look.
Maverick's unusual response to Kaila was documented in a now-viral TikTok video captioned, "I wish I could read his mind."
The on-screen text of the video, which has 8.1 million views and counting, reads, "pov: mom & dad brought something home...."
Many users are amused, believing that the Golden Retriever is glum because he has now lost his status as an "only child."
Dog's owners react to his confusion over new baby
"Our 7-year-old Golden Retriever, Maverick, was surprised and confused to say the least when we brought baby girl home," Culver told Newsweek.
"To us, his expression seemed more curious and concerned. He's a loving dog and we knew he would quickly adjust to not being an only child anymore."
But according to the 27-year-old, a lot has changed between her baby and the furry friend since their bumpy introduction!
"He has quickly become her number one fan and her security guard. It's the sweetest thing to witness, and he doesn't leave her side," Culver said.
Despite this, his owner says that he still sometimes looks at Kaila critically for minutes on end. Culver's guess is that he wants to make sure she's okay!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@machaylaculver