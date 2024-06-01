Dog has heartbreaking yet hilarious response to new non-fur baby

Maui, Hawaii - A dog 's confused reaction to his owners' new non-fur baby has the internet equally split between sadness and hilarity.

A dog's confused reaction to his owners' new non-fur baby has the internet equally split between sadness and hilarity. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@machaylaculver

This was not at all how Machayla Culver had imagined her Golden Retriever Maverick would react to the new baby!

Culver became a mother for the first time to daughter Kaila on April 13.

Instead of being happy about the new arrival in her family, however, the family pup just stared at his owner and the baby in turn with an adorably gloomy look.

Maverick's unusual response to Kaila was documented in a now-viral TikTok video captioned, "I wish I could read his mind."

The on-screen text of the video, which has 8.1 million views and counting, reads, "pov: mom & dad brought something home...."

Many users are amused, believing that the Golden Retriever is glum because he has now lost his status as an "only child."