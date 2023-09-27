Dog has priceless reaction after he's caught going through the trash

Northumberland, UK - Reagan Simpson came home to see pieces of garbage scattered around the floor of her house once again. She and her boyfriend rounded up the usual culprit, their dog Bear. But his reaction to being scolded had them – and all of TikTok – in stitches!

Reagan Simpson was amazed at how her dog Bear reacted to his scolding. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@r3agans

This bear loves to dig through the trash, but his puppy dog eyes have gained him a pass.

"Bear was being cheeky and went into the bin," Simpson told Newsweek. "He's terrible for it, and he does these facial expressions when he hasn't even done anything wrong."

Fortunately, Simpson caught the moment on film and posted it to TikTok last week for netizens to see for themselves!

In the clip, Bear can be seen looking up at his scolding owner, eyes wide in a cartoonish expression. The video is captioned, "When the bin is just too good..."

"If he can be up to no good, he will be!" Simpson joked.

More than 907,000 users have viewed the TikTok post since it was posted on September 20.