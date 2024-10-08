Dog has the sweetest reaction to being adopted after two years of homelessness

Edmonton, Canada - This dog simply can't hide his joy at finally finding a family! When McFlurry the Pit Bull is adopted and picked up by his new owners at the shelter, the pup's reaction speaks volumes.

This dog simply can't hide his joy at finally finding a family! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@McFlurryTheDog

In a touching viral video, McFlurry's new owners have come to the shelter to sign the adoption papers – and the dog seems to understand right away that he is now getting a forever home.

The pooch can't contain his excitement, wagging his tail wildly and standing up on his hind paws for cuddles with his new humans.

At one point it even looks as if the furry friend is checking whether the paperwork has been filled out correctly!

After the adoption document has been finally signed, the dog – whose name and cookies-and-cream appearance are reminiscent of the famous McDonald's ice cream treat – falls into the arms of his new owner in relief and thanks.

Although the animal only lived in the shelter for around three months, as Newsweek reports, his owners say in various videos that McFlurry had been homeless for about two years before they adopted him.

