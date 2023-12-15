Dog helps find his sister in dramatic rescue after fatal crash
Greenville, South Carolina - Three people died in a tragic car accident in South Carolina, including one victim who had been with his family and two dogs. But when a rescue crew arrived, there was no trace of the pups.
The four-legged friends, named Moon and Asta, survived Sunday's crash, which was caused by a wrong-way driver.
Animal welfare workers from Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping set out in search of the missing dog and quickly found them.
Asta was tracked down, captured, and brought to safety, but Moon remained missing until a drone pilot took aerial photographs of nearby woods, with success!
Anakin's Trails published videos on Facebook showing the missing dog for the first time since her disappearance.
Moon had apparently been wandering aimlessly through the area near the accident site and appeared frightened as she tried to find safety.
Dog joins search mission to help rescue sister
As Newsweek reported, Moon was probably severely traumatized by the accident, and the circumstances would make it difficult to catch the animal.
In order not to overwhelm the shy Moon and earn her trust, the animal rescuers set off with her brother Asta over the course of a week.
The four-legged friend was supposed to mark his territory in the woods to give Moon a sense of security by leaving behind familiar scents, but the dog still reacted shyly to the team's attempts to approach her and soon took flight.
However, the rescue workers are not giving up and will certainly make another attempt to reunite Moon with her brother Asta.
"Trapping a dog that is as scared as Moon takes time and patience," Ashley Raymond, founder and director of Anakin's Trails Animal Search, told the outlet.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Anakin’s Trails Animal Trapping