Dog helps find his sister in dramatic rescue after fatal crash

Greenville, South Carolina - Three people died in a tragic car accident in South Carolina, including one victim who had been with his family and two dogs . But when a rescue crew arrived, there was no trace of the pups.

Moon (l) is still missing after the accident, but her brother, Asta, has lent his help to the search. © Screenshot/Facebook/Anakin’s Trails Animal Trapping

The four-legged friends, named Moon and Asta, survived Sunday's crash, which was caused by a wrong-way driver.

Animal welfare workers from Anakin's Trails Animal Trapping set out in search of the missing dog and quickly found them.

Asta was tracked down, captured, and brought to safety, but Moon remained missing until a drone pilot took aerial photographs of nearby woods, with success!

Anakin's Trails published videos on Facebook showing the missing dog for the first time since her disappearance.

Moon had apparently been wandering aimlessly through the area near the accident site and appeared frightened as she tried to find safety.