Dog heroicly "protects" his family from leftover sausages in adorable video
Warwickshire, UK - After a barbecue, Hannah left to take the dishes to the kitchen. But when she returned to her yard, the leftover sausages were suddenly gone... and Hannah's dog Sykes was behaving very strangely.
What a mystery!
Could the pup have any idea where the leftover sausages suddenly disappeared to?
In her viral video, Hannah approaches the Border Collie, who is now sitting in the living room and has put on a sad puppy dog look par excellence.
Then she asks him, "I'm not sure, but did some food from the table maybe jump off and then fall into Sykes' mouth?"
At this point, the dog seems to know that denial is futile, so he decides to try a charm offensive instead! But would it work?
TikTok video shows the amusing situation with border collie Sykes
The dog slowly walks over to his owner and listens attentively.
Then he makes Hannah laugh again and again by nuzzling up and sweetly offering her his paw.
"Oh, are you sorry?" Hannah asks in a calm voice as she offers her hand to the four-legged friend.
"Was it an accident?" she also wants to know.
Finally, the Englishwoman comes to the conclusion that Sykes was probably just trying to "protect" her and her family from the leftover sausages and burgers.
"Well, thank you for your services," she teases the pooch.
In an interview with Newsweek, the pet owner explained, "I filmed it as his guilty face and apologetic ways are always hilarious."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@bibihomeshop