Dog heroicly "protects" his family from leftover sausages in adorable video

Warwickshire, UK - After a barbecue, Hannah left to take the dishes to the kitchen. But when she returned to her yard, the leftover sausages were suddenly gone... and Hannah's dog Sykes was behaving very strangely.

What a mystery!

Could the pup have any idea where the leftover sausages suddenly disappeared to?

In her viral video, Hannah approaches the Border Collie, who is now sitting in the living room and has put on a sad puppy dog look par excellence.



Then she asks him, "I'm not sure, but did some food from the table maybe jump off and then fall into Sykes' mouth?"

At this point, the dog seems to know that denial is futile, so he decides to try a charm offensive instead! But would it work?