Dog owner cries when she finds out tragic reason why rescue pup was abandoned

Austin, Texas - Not every dog is given to an animal shelter because the owners are cruel. In the case of Luna, there was something completely different behind it.

Allyondra was keen to adopt a dog from the animal shelter and fell in love with Luna right away.

The staff told her a lot about the sweet pup: Luna had previously lived with a family, had no aggressive behavior, and got along very well with children.

So, why was she abandoned?

"She was surrendered due to the family facing deportation," Allyondra told Newsweek.

"The shelter was letting us know Luna was a sweet dog and that her being surrendered was not due to her having bad behavior."

When she heard about it, she said that she burst into tears.

"I felt deep sorrow for the family and hoped that they were all okay," she continued.

"My immediate reaction was putting myself in the family's shoes. I would be devastated if I had to leave my dog behind."