Dog owner cries when she finds out tragic reason why rescue pup was abandoned
Austin, Texas - Not every dog is given to an animal shelter because the owners are cruel. In the case of Luna, there was something completely different behind it.
Allyondra was keen to adopt a dog from the animal shelter and fell in love with Luna right away.
The staff told her a lot about the sweet pup: Luna had previously lived with a family, had no aggressive behavior, and got along very well with children.
So, why was she abandoned?
"She was surrendered due to the family facing deportation," Allyondra told Newsweek.
"The shelter was letting us know Luna was a sweet dog and that her being surrendered was not due to her having bad behavior."
When she heard about it, she said that she burst into tears.
"I felt deep sorrow for the family and hoped that they were all okay," she continued.
"My immediate reaction was putting myself in the family's shoes. I would be devastated if I had to leave my dog behind."
How is Luna the dog doing now?
Luna has been living with her new owner since February 15 and has already settled in well.
She is not alone there, as there are two other dogs living in the house with her. The rescue pooch loves running around in the garden, going for walks and, of course, sleeping.
As the four-legged friend is used to hearing Spanish, she has no problems understanding her new family, who come from Mexico.
"I hope her family is safe and knows that she made it to a home full of love," Allyondra wrote in the viral post.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@allyondra