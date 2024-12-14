Dog owner is shocked to discover why her pet keeps destroying their yard!

After putting so much effort into her yard, Sav Macc caught her dog destroying her work again by digging around the fence. When she realized why her pup was doing this, she changed her tune!

Sandy the dog kept digging around the neighbor's fence for weeks, and her owner finally discovered the reason – a cat! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@savmaccontiktok

Macc lives in a house with her dog Sandy and, as with any property, there is of course always a lot to do!

"I put a lot of effort into gardening and making my backyard look fabulous, so I wasn't too pleased to see that Sandy had started digging by my fence," the dog's owner told Newsweek.

It's no wonder then that she was again upset when she noticed her four-legged friend Sandy repeatedly digging at the neighbor's fence.

But no matter how much her owner scolded, the dog would not be dissuaded.

For weeks, the pooch was busy widening the hole... and the reason would soon reveal itself.

"I walked outside and to my surprise, I saw the cutest little white paw just waving through mine and my neighbor's shared fence," Sav said.

As an adorable TikTok video shows, the neighbor's cat and Sandy had evidently been trying to make contact the whole time!

"It was right where Sandy's digging spot was. Seeing that paw quickly became the highlight of Sandy's day," she added.