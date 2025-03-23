Dog owner thinks her pet can read for this hair-raising reason!
Indie the dog suspected nothing bad when she was sitting on the couch with her owner recently – until she noticed what suddenly fluttered across the TV screen!
Lauren Veitch has since shared a video of the hilarious moment on her TikTok account, and she couldn't help but laugh at the dog's behavior.
She captioned the clip with the words, "That time I learned my dog can read".
Indeed, she can be seen lying on the sofa in the living room with her four-legged friend, Indie, while ads for a streaming service flicker on the TV in the background.
So far, so good. Indie watches the display in deep relaxation – until suddenly, an ad for the drama show The Barking Murders appears!
As if Indie had read the words on the screen, she first moves closer to the TV – as if she wants to make sure she has read it correctly – before slowly sitting up.
Then, as if in slow motion, she takes a step back and turns her head towards her owner in horror!
TikTokers react to dog's "reading" skills
The German Shepherd's eyes are wide open, the shock is literally written all over her face.
It's as if she's asking her owner: "What the hell are you looking at?"
"Her hair stood up and everything!" Veitch giggled in the caption of the clip.
Within a few days, the clip had already been viewed millions of times, and viewers reacted enthusiastically.
With most users poking fun at the dog's reaction in the comments, we can only hope that Veitch won't show her talented darling the countless messages!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenborders11