Dog owner thinks her pet can read for this hair-raising reason!

Indie the dog suspected nothing bad when she was sitting on the couch with her owner recently – until she noticed what suddenly fluttered across the TV screen!

Sheepdog Indie couldn't hide her reaction to the words on her TV screen, or so it seems! © Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenborders11

Lauren Veitch has since shared a video of the hilarious moment on her TikTok account, and she couldn't help but laugh at the dog's behavior.

She captioned the clip with the words, "That time I learned my dog can read".

Indeed, she can be seen lying on the sofa in the living room with her four-legged friend, Indie, while ads for a streaming service flicker on the TV in the background.

So far, so good. Indie watches the display in deep relaxation – until suddenly, an ad for the drama show The Barking Murders appears!

As if Indie had read the words on the screen, she first moves closer to the TV – as if she wants to make sure she has read it correctly – before slowly sitting up.

Then, as if in slow motion, she takes a step back and turns her head towards her owner in horror!